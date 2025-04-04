French Companies Interested In Ukraine Reconstruction Projects Macron's Envoy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) French businesses are showing strong interest in participating in the reconstruction of Ukraine's critical infrastructure, as evidenced by the large number of project applications received.

Pierre Heilbronn, Special Envoy of the President of France for Ukraine's Relief and Reconstruction, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"We've received in a few weeks, in fact, requests for a total of 800 million euros. So it shows also that French companies are very much interested in supporting Ukraine because Ukraine is a country of opportunity," Heilbronn said.

He noted that 19 infrastructure projects worth EUR 200 million have already been approved, to be carried out by 17 French companies.

According to Heilbronn, these projects will also create jobs in seven regions of France, which he believes is important for maintaining domestic support for aiding Ukraine.

"When you see that it creates also jobs in French factories, this is conducive also to increase support to Ukraine over time," the envoy said.

France, UK ready to lead 'coalition of the willing'

As part of its expanding assistance, France is allocating EUR 450 million to support Ukrainian municipalities from 2025 to 2027. The funding will be provided through the French Development Agency, which has already opened an office in Ukraine.

French aid also covers other sectors, including healthcare and energy. France is contributing to the development of Ukrainian medical facilities, supplying modern equipment (including mammography units), supporting training for Ukrainian doctors, and financing the construction of the Superhumans rehabilitation center in Odesa.

Earlier reports said that France is financing 19 projects in Ukraine across sectors such as energy, healthcare, water supply, infrastructure, and demining.