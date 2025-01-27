QBE North America Appoints Lauren Finnis As Senior Vice President Of Distribution

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- QBE North America today announced the appointment of Lauren Finnis as Senior Vice President of Distribution.

Based in Chicago, Finnis will work closely across the distribution function globally to deliver on our customer strategic priority, while partnering across North America to strengthen our distribution channels to support growth, drive service excellence, and refine and improve our broker and customer data insights.

"Lauren brings a wealth of experience across the insurance value chain," said Julie Minor, Global Head of Distribution, QBE Insurance. "Her deep expertise and passion for service excellence will be invaluable as we aim to elevate the customer experience and enhance trading relationships across our Specialty and Commercial businesses in North America."

Finnis's experience includes roles in distribution, underwriting, pricing and claims with insurance carriers and brokerage firms. Throughout her career she has consistently leveraged data and technology to enhance customer relationship management. Finnis joins QBE from Willis Towers Watson, where she served as Head of Commercial Lines in their insurance consulting and technology practice. Prior to that, she spent over a decade on the carrier side with large US and global insurers.

Finnis holds a bachelor's degree in business administration and journalism from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill and a master's degree in accountancy from Vanderbilt University.

About QBE North America

QBE North America is a global insurance leader helping customers solve unique risks, so they can stay focused on their future. Part of QBE Insurance Group Limited, QBE North America reported Gross Written Premiums in 2023 of $7.6 billion. QBE Insurance Group's results can be found at qbe . Headquartered in Sydney, Australia, QBE operates out of 27 countries around the globe, with a presence in every key insurance market. The North America division, headquartered in New York, conducts business primarily through its insurance company subsidiaries. The actual terms and conditions of any insurance coverage are subject to the language of the policies as issued. Additional information can be found at qbe/us or follow QBE North America on LinkedIn .

