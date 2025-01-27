Matterport Chairman And CEO RJ Pittman Recognized As Inman Power Player For Third Consecutive Year

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Inman Power Players awards recognize the most innovative and influential executives who play a key role in shaping the industry's future

SUNNYVALE, Calif., Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR), the global leader in digital twin technology, proudly announces that its Chairman and CEO, RJ Pittman, has been named to the 2025 class of Inman Power Players. This marks the third consecutive year Pittman has been recognized as one of the real estate industry's most innovative and influential leaders.

The Inman Power Players awards spotlight visionary executives shaping the future of real estate, from residential markets to proptech innovation. The 2025 honorees, including Pittman, are celebrated for driving growth, championing innovation, and elevating the industry to new heights.

Under Pittman's leadership, Matterport has revolutionized how properties are bought, sold, and managed. Its cutting-edge digital twin technology creates highly precise, interactive 3D models of real-world spaces. The recent introduction of Property Intelligence , powered by advanced AI, enables users to instantly access critical data points such as square footage and room dimensions, delivering unprecedented insights and transparency across the property lifecycle.

“It's an incredible honor to be recognized among such an inspiring group of leaders,” said RJ Pittman, Chairman and CEO of Matterport.“This achievement underscores the relentless commitment of the entire Matterport team to transforming real estate through innovation. From redefining property listings to empowering agents with the groundbreaking capabilities of Property Intelligence, our digital twin technology is changing how the world engages with real estate.”

Recent advancements from Matterport, including the 2024 Winter and Fall Releases, further solidify its position as a trailblazer in the industry. Game-changing features like defurnish, which digitally declutters spaces with a single click, auto-measurements and property layouts, and AI-driven property descriptions that generate professional listing copy in seconds, continue to redefine what's possible in real estate.

See the full list of Inman's 2025 Power Player honorees, here . To learn more about Matterport's digital twin solutions, visit: .

About Matterport

Matterport, Inc. (Nasdaq: MTTR) is leading the digital transformation of the built world. Our groundbreaking spatial data platform turns buildings into data to make nearly every space more valuable and accessible. Millions of buildings in more than 177 countries have been transformed into immersive Matterport digital twins to improve every part of the building lifecycle from planning, construction, and operations to documentation, appraisal and marketing. Learn more at matterport.com and browse a gallery of digital twins at .

Media Contact:

...

Investor Contact:

...

This press release was published by a CLEAR® Verified individual.