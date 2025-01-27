Belarusian Current Pres. Returns For 7Th Term

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) MOSCOW, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Alexander Lukashenko president for a seventh term after winning the with a sweeping majority of 86.82 percent.

Local outlets reported that around 6.9 million put in their votes to elect their new president out of five competing candidates.

Belarusian law declares a candidate the winner should more than 50 percent of the vote attained.

Observers consider Lukashenko's win an extension to his three-decade rule; a continuation of his and economic policies in managing the country. (end)

