Belarusian Current Pres. Returns For 7Th Term
Date
1/27/2025 9:12:46 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
MOSCOW, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- Belarusian Central Election Commission (CEC) announced Alexander Lukashenko president for a seventh term after winning the elections with a sweeping majority of 86.82 percent.
Local media outlets reported that around 6.9 million put in their votes to elect their new president out of five competing candidates.
Belarusian law declares a candidate the winner should more than 50 percent of the vote attained.
Observers consider Lukashenko's win an extension to his three-decade rule; a continuation of his Political and economic policies in managing the country. (end)
dan
MENAFN27012025000071011013ID1109133524
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.