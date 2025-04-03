Zublink Steps In To Support Digital Transformation In Afghanistan

ZubLink LLC , a U.S.-registered web solutions company with a history in Afghanistan, has announced its strategic return to the Afghan market, offering digital services to support the country's struggling business sector. The company, now based in Richmond, Virginia, aims to help Afghan entrepreneurs, startups, and organizations rebuild and strengthen their online presence through affordable web design, hosting, SEO, and digital marketing solutions.

Founded in 2011 in Afghanistan under the name Barg Sabz Web Designing (BSWD), ZubLink has since expanded its operations globally, serving clients across North America, Europe, the Middle East, and South Asia. With a team of experienced Afghan developers and designers, the company maintains strong professional and cultural ties to its origins and is positioning itself as a key digital partner for Afghan businesses seeking to navigate the current economic environment.

Over the past two decades, Afghanistan witnessed significant growth in its private sector. Following the fall of the Taliban regime in 2001, tens of thousands of businesses and startups emerged throughout the country. Encouraged by international aid, improved infrastructure, and increasing access to mobile and internet services, many young entrepreneurs launched ventures across industries ranging from media and education to e-commerce and technology. According to the World Bank, by 2020, Afghanistan had over 75,000 registered small and medium enterprises that collectively employed millions and contributed substantially to the national economy.

However, the abrupt change of government in August 2021 and the resulting political instability, international sanctions, and financial isolation dealt a heavy blow to the country's economic framework. Many businesses were forced to shut down or severely scale back operations due to the lack of access to banking services, foreign markets, and professional tools necessary for digital growth.

ZubLink is a full-sevice websie solutions and digital marketing services agency.

In this context, ZubLink's renewed focus on the Afghan market is seen as a welcome development by many in the business and tech communities. The company offers a full range of digital services, including custom website design, secure domain registration, performance optimization, e-commerce integration, and multilingual website solutions. In addition to its technical offerings, ZubLink is providing six months of free website maintenance for new clients and guarantees 24/7 live technical support with no reliance on automated chatbots.

Khushnood Nabizada, the founder and business development director of ZubLink, emphasized the importance of empowering Afghan businesses to compete in the global digital economy. He said the company is committed to delivering reliable and cost-effective digital tools tailored to the unique needs of Afghan clients, including NGOs, media outlets, educational institutions, and small enterprises.

Despite the country's economic difficulties, digital opportunities continue to grow. Afghanistan's internet penetration reached approximately 22 percent in recent years, according to data from the Afghanistan Telecom Regulatory Authority (ATRA), with more than 9 million users nationwide. As more Afghans gain access to smartphones and mobile internet, the need for reliable digital infrastructure and services becomes increasingly urgent.

ZubLink's re-entry into the Afghan market is part of a broader effort to support digital resilience and local innovation. By offering localized solutions backed by global experience, the company aims to bridge Afghan entrepreneurs to international opportunities, helping rebuild the foundations of a tech-enabled economy.

