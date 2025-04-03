Amazon Makes Move To Acquire Tiktok As U.S. Deadline Nears

Amazon has reportedly submitted a formal bid to acquire TikTok's U.S. operations, a development that comes just days before a government-imposed deadline that could result in the app being banned nationwide. The bid was communicated through official channels, signaling Amazon's interest in securing a stake in one of the world's most influential social media platforms.

The move follows a law signed in 2024 that requires TikTok's parent company, ByteDance, to sell its U.S. operations or face a complete ban due to concerns over national security and data privacy. The law, which originally set a deadline of January 19, was later extended to April 5 to allow more time for negotiations and potential transactions.

Although Amazon's interest has added a new dimension to the unfolding situation, officials familiar with the matter have expressed skepticism about the seriousness of the bid. Several other parties have also shown interest, including groups backed by former Los Angeles Dodgers owner Frank McCourt and the AI startup Perplexity. Despite the competition, analysts suggest that any potential deal would likely involve Oracle, TikTok's existing U.S. cloud service provider, though ByteDance has indicated that its core recommendation algorithm would not be part of any sale.

TikTok, which has an estimated 170 million users in the United States, has repeatedly denied allegations that it poses a threat to national security. The company has emphasized its investment in safeguarding user data through initiatives like Project Texas, which involves storing U.S. user data on domestic servers under the supervision of Oracle. Company representatives warn that a forced sale or ban could negatively impact millions of American content creators and small businesses who rely on the platform for revenue and engagement.

As the April 5 deadline approaches, uncertainty remains over the future of TikTok in the United States. The situation continues to attract the attention of policymakers, investors, and tech industry leaders as discussions about ownership, data privacy, and national security intensify.

ShareFacebook Twitter WhatsApp Email Print Telegram