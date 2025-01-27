Cosmo Specialty Chemicals Achieves ISO 9001:2015 Certification

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru, January 27th, 2025: Cosmo Specialty Chemicals, a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo First and a one-stop solution for a range of Adhesives, Masterbatches, and Coating Chemicals, has successfully achieved ISO 9001:2015 certification for its Quality Management System.

The certification, issued in December 2024, recognises the company's commitment to maintaining high-quality standards in the design, development, manufacturing, and delivery of adhesives, coatings, and masterbatch products at its MIDC Area facility in Waluj, Aurangabad.

The ISO 9001:2015 certification demonstrates Cosmo Speciality Chemicals' dedication towards consistent delivery of high-quality products, and customer satisfaction through efficient quality management with a culture of continuous improvement of operational processes while meeting regulatory requirements and international standards.

"This certification is testimony to our ongoing commitment to quality management and customer satisfaction", said Mr Raj Sharma, Business Head at Cosmo Speciality Chemicals. "It validates our systematic approach to ensuring product quality and reinforces our position as a trusted manufacturer in the chemical industry."

The certification is valid until December 17, 2027, subject to successful completion of annual surveillance assessments.

About Cosmo Speciality Chemicals



Cosmo Speciality Chemicals is a 100% subsidiary of Cosmo First Limited. The company was established in 2020 with a vision of providing the best and most competitive products through innovations based on sustainable science. With Innovation, commitment to excellence and superior quality products, CSC is a one-stop solution for a range of Adhesives, Masterbatches, Coating Chemicals.



Cosmo Speciality Chemicals is one of the leading manufacturers of masterbatches in India. They produce white masterbatch, filler masterbatch, additive & specialized masterbatches to meet the diverse market requirements of customers in the flexible packaging Industry. Their state-of-the-art testing, analytical, and characterization instruments infrastructure ensures consistent quality.



Cosmo Speciality Chemicals manufactures a wide range of coatings for excellent ink adhesion, gloss, clarity, durability, and resistance to scuff and scratches for a wide range of packaging, lamination, and synthetic paper applications.



Cosmo Speciality Chemicals is one of the leading adhesive manufacturers in India. The adhesives improve assembly quality while also decreasing production costs. CSC Adhesive Division is now a hub for a portfolio of combined technologies, innovations, expertise, and resources committed to growth in label, packaging, and lamination adhesive products.



CSC Adhesive division innovates technologies that employ a wide range of adhesives to enhance the performance of finished goods. They have a dedicated R&D, manufacturing, marketing, and technical support group for adhesives. The CSC Adhesive group has state-of-the-art analytical, physical, and performance property evaluation and testing capabilities available to help customers develop prototypes and troubleshoot problems.





