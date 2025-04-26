EU Considers Changing Minimum Corporate Tax Rate

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Brussels: The European Union plans to explore potential changes to the 15% minimum corporate tax rate in an effort to ease tensions with the United States.

International markets are closely watching the upcoming discussions among EU officials during their meeting next Tuesday, which could lead to significant adjustments in the way this tax law is implemented. The European effort aims to appease US President Donald Trump, who opposes application of this tax on American companies.

In a related development, the European Commission is seeking to address parts of the law criticized by the US, proposing options that include modifying the treatment of US tax exemptions to ensure that American companies are not subjected to the EU's minimum tax rate, thereby limiting the EU's ability to impose taxes on them.

The EU introduced the minimum tax rate less than two years ago, imposing a 15% tax on corporate profits across its member states as part of an international agreement signed by over 140 countries, including the US at the time.

Trump's administration has described the EU's minimum tax law as a trade barrier for American companies, threatening potential retaliatory measures. In response, the EU rejected suspending the law's implementation but expressed a willingness to negotiate.