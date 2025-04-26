President Of Venezuela Meets Minister Of State For Foreign Affairs

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Caracas: President of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela HE Nicolas Maduro met with Minister of State at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs HE Dr. Mohammed bin Abdulaziz bin Saleh Al Khulaifi.

The meeting dealt with discussing bilateral relations and the means to strengthen them in all fields, the latest international developments and ways to coordinate cooperation in their regard, and issues of joint interest in Latin America.