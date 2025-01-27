PSB Holdings, Inc. Reports Earnings Of $0.73 Per Share For Q4 2024; Twelve Month 2024 Earnings Up 10% To $2.37 Per Share

PSB's fourth quarter 2024 operating results reflected the following changes from the third quarter of 2024: (1) higher net interest income supported by a net interest margin increase of six basis points; (2) lower non-interest income due primarily to a loss on the sale of securities; (3) slightly lower non-interest expenses due to lower salaries and employee benefit expenses; and (4) loan growth of 2% during the quarter.

“We are pleased with our results for the fourth quarter and fiscal 2024. We continue to maintain strong asset quality and controlled expenses, and expect to see continued expansion in our net interest margin as loan products continue to reset to higher yields and funding costs stabilize or decline. Additionally, we expect to see stronger loan growth in fiscal 2025. We are focused on delivering strong returns to shareholders through capital growth, payment of dividends and supporting our stock price through stock repurchases, when economically appropriate,” stated Scott Cattanach, President and CEO.

Net interest income increased to $10.4 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, from $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. Asset and loan yields increased while funding costs declined slightly.



Noninterest income decreased $566,000 to $1.3 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $1.8 million the prior quarter due primarily to a loss on the sale of securities.



Noninterest expenses decreased to $8.0 million during the quarter ended December 31, 2024 from $8.2 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, reflecting lower salary and benefit expenses.



Loans increased $20.2 million, or 2% in the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2024, to $1.08 billion largely due to new commercial real estate and construction and development loans. Allowance for credit losses was 1.13% of gross loans.



Non-performing assets remained unchanged at $10.4 million, or 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2024 compared to the previous quarter.



Total deposits increased slightly to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024 from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024, with the increase largely consisting of interest-bearing demand and savings deposits.



Return on average tangible common equity was 11.07% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 10.96% the prior quarter and 9.64% in the year ago quarter.



Tangible book value per common share was up 9.0% over the past year to $25.98 at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 at December 31, 2023. Additionally, PSB paid dividends totaling $0.64 per share during 2024, up 6.7% over the prior year.

On January 21, 2025, the Bank acquired Larson Financial Group, LLC, a financial advisory company based in Wausau, WI.



Balance Sheet and Asset Quality Review

Total assets decreased $10.0 million during the fourth quarter to $1.47 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to September 30, 2024. Cash and cash equivalents decreased $46.6 million to $40.5 million at December 31, 2024 from $87.1 million at September 30, 2024 as funds were used to originate new loans and pay down FHLB advances. Cash and cash equivalents increased $12.7 million from one year earlier. Investment securities available for sale increased $14.2 million to $189.1 million at December 31, 2024, from $174.9 million one quarter earlier. Total collateralized liquidity available to meet cash demands was approximately $349 million at December 31, 2024, with an additional $354 million that could be raised in a short time frame from the brokered CDs market.

Total loans receivable increased $20.2 million to $1.08 billion at December 31, 2024, compared to one quarter earlier, due primarily to increased commercial non-real estate, commercial real estate and construction lending. Commercial non-real estate loans increased $5.1 million to $144.2 million at December 31, 2024, from $139.0 million one quarter earlier. Commercial real estate loans increased $10.1 million to $551.6 million at December 31, 2024 and construction and development lending increased $18.4 million to $79.4 million at December 31, 2024, compared to one quarter earlier. Offsetting gross loan growth, loans in process of disbursement increased $10.0 million to $27.8 million as new construction and development loans have not been fully funded. Residential real estate loans decreased $3.9 million from the prior quarter to $337.5 million. The loan portfolio remains well diversified with commercial real estate and construction loans totaling 56.5% of gross loans, followed by residential real estate loans at 30.2% of gross loans, commercial non-real estate loans at 12.9% and consumer loans at 0.4%.

The allowance for credit losses decreased slightly to 1.13% of gross loans at December 31, 2024, from 1.18% the prior quarter. Annualized net charge-offs to average loans were 0.02% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. Non-performing assets remained at 0.71% of total assets at December 31, 2024 and totaled $10.4 million. Approximately 71% of the non-performing assets consisted of three loan relationships. For the eighth consecutive quarter, the Bank did not own any foreclosed real estate.

Total deposits increased $8.2 million to $1.15 billion at December 31, 2024, from $1.14 billion at September 30, 2024. The increase in deposits reflects a $12.9 million increase in interest-bearing demand and savings deposits and a $3.3 million increase in retail and local time deposits greater than $250,000, offset by a $1.5 million decrease in money market deposits, a $5.6 million decrease in non-interest bearing deposits and a $0.9 million decrease in retail and local time deposits less than $250,000.

At December 31, 2024, non-interest bearing demand deposits decreased to 22.6% of total deposits from 23.3% the prior quarter, while interest-bearing demand and savings deposits increased to 29.4% of deposits, compared to 28.4% at September 30, 2024. Uninsured and uncollateralized deposits decreased to 21.6% of total deposits at December 31, 2024, from 21.7% of total deposits at September 30, 2024.

FHLB advances decreased $19.0 million to $162.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $181.3 million at September 30, 2024.

Tangible stockholder equity as a percent of total tangible assets was 7.76% at December 31, 2024, compared to 7.85% at September 30, 2024, and 7.49% at December 31, 2023.

Tangible net book value per common share increased $2.14 to $25.98, at December 31, 2024, compared to $23.84 one year earlier, an increase of 9.0% after dividends of $0.64 were paid to shareholders. Relative to the prior quarter's tangible book value per common share of $26.41, tangible net book value per common share decreased primarily due to a fair market value decrease in the investment portfolios and payment of dividends. The accumulated other comprehensive loss on the investment portfolio was $19.3 million at December 31, 2024, compared to $15.8 million one quarter earlier.

Operations Review

Net interest income increased to $10.4 million (on a net margin of 2.96%) for the fourth quarter of 2024, from $9.9 million (on a net margin of 2.90%) for the third quarter of 2024, and $9.6 million (on a net margin of 2.88%) for the fourth quarter of 2023. Earning asset yields remained flat at 5.29% during the fourth quarter of 2024, while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs decreased seven basis points to 3.06% compared to 3.13% during the third quarter of 2024. Relative to one year earlier, earning asset yields were up 30 basis points while interest bearing deposit and borrowing costs increased 27 basis points.

The increase in earning asset yields was primarily due to higher yields on loan originations and renewals. Loan yields increased during the fourth quarter of 2024 to 5.80% from 5.78% for the third quarter of 2024. Taxable security yields were 3.16% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 3.01% for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, while tax-exempt security yields were flat at 3.31% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024. The increase in taxable security yields reflect the rise in interest rates and security restructuring activity from security sales.

The cost of all deposits declined to 2.08% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to 2.11% the prior quarter, while the overall cost of funds decreased seven basis points to 3.06% from 3.13% during the same time period. Deposit costs for all deposit categories decreased during the fourth quarter with time deposits decreasing two basis points to 4.02%, money market deposits decreasing 13 basis points to 2.56% and savings and demand deposits decreasing two basis points to 2.56%. FHLB advances also declined four basis points to 4.40% for the quarter ended December 31, 2024.

Total noninterest income decreased during the fourth quarter of 2024 to $1.28 million, from $1.84 million for the third quarter of 2024 due primarily to a net loss on sale of securities. Mortgage banking income decreased slightly to $414,000 in the fourth quarter from $433,000 the prior quarter while various decreases in nominal revenue sources accounted for the remaining decline in noninterest income. At December 31, 2024, the Bank serviced $373.5 million in secondary market residential mortgage loans for others which provide fee income.

Noninterest expenses decreased $149,000 to $8.0 million for the fourth quarter of 2024, compared to $8.2 million for the third quarter of 2024 and increased $644,000 from $7.4 million for the fourth quarter of 2023. Relative to one year earlier, salary and benefit cost increased $447,000, or 10.5% to $4.7 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, compared to $4.2 million for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

Taxes decreased $69,000 during the fourth quarter to $524,000, from $593,000 one quarter earlier. The effective tax rate for the quarter ended December 31, 2024, was 14.4% compared to 16.6% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, and 26.7% for the fourth quarter ended December 31, 2023.

About PSB Holdings, Inc.

PSB Holdings, Inc. is the parent company of Peoples State Bank. Peoples is a community bank headquartered in Wausau, Wisconsin, serving northcentral and southeastern Wisconsin from twelve full-service banking locations in Marathon, Oneida, Vilas, Portage, Milwaukee and Waukesha counties and a loan production office in Dane County. Peoples also provides investment and insurance products, along with retirement planning services, through Peoples Wealth Management, a division of Peoples. PSB Holdings, Inc. is traded under the stock symbol PSBQ on the OTCQX Market. More information about PSB, its management, and its financial performance may be found at

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are based on current expectations, estimates and projections about PSB's business based, in part, on assumptions made by management and include, without limitation, statements with respect to the potential growth of PSB, its future profits, expected stock repurchase levels, future dividend rates, future interest rates, and the adequacy of its capital position. Forward-looking statements can be affected by known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including, but not limited to, strength of the economy, the effects of government policies, including interest rate policies, risks associated with the execution of PSB's vision and growth strategy, including with respect to current and future M&A activity, and risks associated with global economic instability. The forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date on which they are made and PSB does not undertake any obligation to update any forward-looking statement to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this release.