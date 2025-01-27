Securetech’S 2025 Roadmap: Driving Innovation And Growth

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Roseville, Minnesota, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (OTC: SCTH ), a pioneering force in cybersecurity and Web3 technologies and platforms, is thrilled to announce its forward-looking vision for 2025 and beyond. Under the dynamic leadership of our new President and CEO, SecureTech is poised for major gains in 2025 by focusing on strategic initiatives designed to propel the company to new heights.

Key Strategic Initiatives Planned for 2025:

Recapitalize the Business: SecureTech aims to strengthen its financial foundation through short-term bridge, intermediate, and long-term funding solutions.

Aggressive M&A Program: Pursuing an assertive mergers and acquisitions strategy to drive rapid growth and expansion.

Reduce Outstanding Shares: Continue with the 2024 Share Reduction Program to strategically reduce outstanding shares to around 17 million issued and outstanding by Q3 2025.

Listing Upgrades: Targeting a Q2 2025 upgrade to the OTCQB, with a subsequent NASDAQ uplisting to increase market visibility and investor confidence.

Divest and Spin-Off Top Kontrol Product Line: Streamlining our portfolio by providing loyal shareholders with a special dividend and spinning off Top Kontrol as an independent OTCQB company.

Initiate Investor Relations/Awareness Program: Launching an initiative to enhance communication and introduce SecureTech to the investment community.

As these initiatives start taking shape, SecureTech will release additional details to our shareholders via official press releases and SEC filings.

J. Scott Sitra, SecureTech's President and CEO, commented,“SecureTech has accomplished many great things since its inception. It is now time to take the company and its shareholders to the next level by leveraging the many benefits offered by this magnificently structured public company.”

“We have already started working diligently on manifesting our 2025 Strategic Initiatives. Presently, we are in advanced discussions to acquire two remarkable businesses. One is a payment processing business handling about US$480 million in online payments annually and the other is an online lifestyle platform integrated with AI advancements that is ready to scale up on a global level. Both companies are already profitable, and I eagerly look forward to sharing more details in the near future,” added Mr. Sitra.

About SecureTech Innovations

SecureTech is a company at the forefront of developing and marketing security and safety devices, products, and technologies – our products preserve life, protect property, and prevent crime. SecureTech is the maker of Top Kontrol® , the only anti-theft and anti-carjacking system known that can safely stop a carjacking without any action by the driver. Through its Piranha Blockchain subsidiary, SecureTech is pioneering cutting-edge cybersecurity and Web3 technologies and platforms. For more information, visit securetechinnovations.com , , and .

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements refer to future events, expectations, plans, and prospects. SecureTech Innovations, Inc. (“ SecureTech ”) believes the expectations reflected in these forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date they are made. However, actual results may differ materially from those expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. SecureTech identifies forward-looking statements with words like 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately,' and similar expressions that convey uncertainty about future events or outcomes. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including market conditions and other circumstances. More detailed information about SecureTech and the risks that may affect these forward-looking statements can be found in SecureTech's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“ SEC ”), including the risks contained in the section of our Annual Report filed on Form 10-K entitled“Risk Factors.” These filings are available on the SEC's website at .

Forward-looking statements in this press release speak only as of the date they are made. SecureTech has no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect new events or circumstances after the date of this press release, except as required by law.

