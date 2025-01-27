Serentica Renewables Certified As Great Place To Work® In Its Maiden Attempt

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Mumbai, January 27, 2025: Serentica Renewables ("Serentica" or the "Company"), a leading company in India, has been recognized as a Great Place to Work® in its maiden participation, marking a significant milestone in the company's journey. Established in 2022, Serentica has rapidly emerged as a key player in the sector and this recognition reflects their commitment to business innovation and empowering an outstanding workplace culture.



The Great Place to Work® Certification, awarded by the global authority on workplace culture, recognizes organizations that foster outstanding employee experiences and demonstrate a high-trust, high-performance workplace culture. Being recognized as a GPTW-certified organization highlights the strength of Serentica's workforce and its ongoing efforts to create an exceptional employee experience.



Commenting on the company's first Great Place To Work Certification, Akshay Hiranandani, Chief Executive Officer, Serentica Renewables said, " What we have achieved here goes beyond business metrics. We believe that our journey towards renewable energy leadership is essentially linked to our people-first approach. This certification reflects our employees' trust in our vision and their confidence in our ability to create meaningful impact."



Commenting on this achievement, Ruhie Pande, Group CHRO added, "Since Serentica's inception, we have established a workplace built on transparent communication and a strong focus on employee growth. We have cultivated a culture that balances rapid progress with effective practices and this recognition reinforces our commitment to setting higher standards as we continue to attract and foster top talent in the sector."



Great Place To Work® is a globally recognized authority in elevating employer brands. Their certification process, based on feedback from over 100 million employees worldwide, evaluates workplace culture through employee feedback and people practices. Serentica Renewables earned the first-ever certification by excelling in key areas such as credibility, respect, fairness, pride, and camaraderie, solidifying its commitment to fostering a positive and inclusive work environment.



About Serentica Renewables



Established in 2022, Serentica Renewables (India) is a decarbonization platform that looks to provide round-the-clock clean energy solutions enabling the transition of large-scale, energy-intensive industries to clean energy. The company is focused on industrial decarbonization, by making renewables the primary source of energy for the commercial and industrial segment which consumes majority of the electricity generated in India. The company has already secured investments worth $650 million from leading global investor KKR.

