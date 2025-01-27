AYR Wellness Appoints George Denardo As President

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) MIAMI, Jan. 27, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AYR Wellness (CSE: AYR.A, OTCQX: AYRWF) (“AYR” or the“Company”), a leading vertically integrated U.S. multi-state cannabis operator, today announced that George Denardo, AYR's Chief Operating Officer, has assumed the role of President of the Company.

In his new role, George will oversee all company-wide operations, including with all retail, wholesale, purchasing, marketing, cultivation, and manufacturing.

“This is a well-deserved that highlights George's strong contributions to AYR, our confidence in his leadership, and the Company's commitment to operational improvements via cross-functional collaboration and accountability,” said Steven M. Cohen, Interim CEO of AYR.“In his time at AYR, George has been instrumental in improving key cultivation and production metrics, streamlining and re-launching our brand portfolio, and building an updated platform to launch new and innovative products. We look forward to George applying his expertise to retail and cultivation, providing greater connectivity between various functions of our business and creating a single source of accountability.”

“I look forward to taking this next step as President of AYR, doing so at a pivotal time in the cannabis industry,” said Denardo.“Now, more than ever, cannabis operators must operate efficiently and generate value from their existing footprints. In my role as President, I aim to do just that by creating greater connectivity and synergy between AYR's revenue and supply chain functions.”

AYR's Board of Directors continues to lead the search for a permanent CEO and has retained True Search, a global recruiting firm, to lead the search.

Forward-Looking Statements

About AYR Wellness Inc.

AYR Wellness is a vertically integrated, U.S. multi-state cannabis business. The Company operates simultaneously as a retailer with 90+ licensed dispensaries and a house of cannabis CPG brands.

AYR is committed to delivering high-quality cannabis products to its patients and customers while acting as a Force for Good for its team members and the communities that the Company serves. For more information, please visit .

