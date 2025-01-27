Afghanistan launches first vaccination campaign against poliovirus

(MENAFN) In 2025, Afghanistan launched its first vaccination campaign against poliovirus, targeting over 6 million children under the age of five. This initiative, according to the Ministry of Public Health, aims to protect young children from the debilitating disease. The vaccination campaign is set to run from Monday through Wednesday, and it will cover 16 of the country’s 34 provinces, focusing on areas with the highest risk of polio transmission.



The campaign’s success hinges not only on vaccination efforts but also on strong community support. Noor Jalal Jalali, the acting Minister of Public Health, emphasized the importance of cooperation from tribal elders, religious leaders, and parents to ensure the effectiveness of the program. He highlighted that social support is critical in the fight against polio and plays a pivotal role in ensuring widespread acceptance of the vaccine.



Afghanistan and its neighboring country, Pakistan, have long been among the few countries where polio cases are still reported annually. The virus continues to pose a threat to young children in these regions, making vaccination campaigns even more urgent and important.



This initiative marks a significant step in Afghanistan's ongoing efforts to eliminate polio and protect its future generations. With continued focus on immunization and community engagement, the government aims to make substantial progress in eradicating this preventable disease.

