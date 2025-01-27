N-Korea launches strategic cruise missiles

(MENAFN) North Korea has conducted a successful test of several sea-based long-range strategic cruise missiles, according to the state-run KCNA news agency. The launch took place on Saturday and was observed by leader Kim Jong-un and other senior officials. The missiles hit targets 1,500 km away, and the test was described as part of efforts to enhance North Korea's strategic deterrence.



South Korea's military confirmed the missile launches, which were fired from inland areas toward the Yellow Sea. The incident is being analyzed by both South Korean and U.S. intelligence officials. North Korea's Foreign has blamed joint U.S.-South Korea military exercises for escalating tensions, accusing the U.S. of expanding its military alliances and threatening North Korea's security.



This missile test is the first since U.S. President Donald Trump took office on January 20. During his previous term, Trump had met with Kim Jong-un in historic summits, but these efforts failed to lead to meaningful agreements on denuclearization. North Korea often conducts missile tests in response to what it perceives as provocative military drills by the U.S. and South Korea.

