TROPICAL ESCAPE MOMENT TREND BOOMS IN THE UK THIS WINTER

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

"Caleño's research shows that Brits are reinventing their daily routines to bring tropical escapism in through drinks, food, design and lifestyle"

3 million Brits create weekly 'tropical escape' moments2 to counter the harsh British winter and mounting cost-of-living pressures.

- Ellie Webb, Founder of Caleño LONDON, LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 27, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- New research reveals a seismic shift in how Britons are combating winter blues, with 2.81 million people expected to book tropical getaways on Blue Monday alone. The study by Colombian inspired non-alcoholic rum brand Caleño also shows that nearly 3 million adults are also creating weekly 'tropical escape' moments2 to counter the harsh British winter and mounting cost-of-living pressures.This tropical trend transcends more than just holiday planning. Just under one in seven (13%) Britons are considering permanent relocation to warmer climates, while 5%3 plan to work remotely from tropical destinations this year."We're witnessing a fundamental transformation in British work-life philosophy," says Ellie Webb, Founder of Caleño. "Tropical environments and all that they bring from food and drink flavours to interiors and warmer weather are increasingly viewed as essential to wellbeing rather than mere luxury."Key findings from Caleño's research reveal a perfect storm driving this tropical exodus:- Brits are over 3x more likely to say this winter has been worse (compared to the previous 5 years) than say it's been better (39% vs 10%)- Cost of living (56%), energy costs (56%) and weather conditions (44%) lead winter grievances and are impacting women more than men this year.- Social media influence fuels 6% of relocation interests- Gen Z leads the charge, with 10% actively researching overseas visa options.The trend has sparked a broader cultural shift as 33% of those surveyed agree we are seeing a boom of 'tropical escapism' in the UK this year. Waitrose has reacted to this trend by listing new coconut flavoured products in January and advocating for“tropical flavours to become the drink trend of 2025" (Sarah Holland, Drinks Buyer). Equally, National hospitality Chains such as Revolution Bars and Revolucion de Cuba have responded to this sales trend by increasing their selection of tropical non-alcoholic cocktails on menu by a staggering 160% in 2025 (to now feature Piña Coladas, Mojitos, Pineapple Spritz along with many others). With tropical cocktails at the top of mind, National café bar operator, Loungers 240+ sites) has also chosen to offer a dedicated Piña Colada in their non-alcoholic cocktail selection, something they didn't offer in 2024,."This isn't just about holidays – it's about daily escapism," says Caleño Founder Ellie Webb. "From tropical home offices to sunset cocktail rituals, Britons are reinventing their daily routines to bring tropical escapism into our daily lives. In fact, we could re-brand Blue Monday to Tropical Monday this year as so many people will be booking their holidays on this date. We have seen this trend in the drinks sector with the continual rise of the rum based cocktail during 2024 and the increase of flavoured rums such as White Coconut and fruit flavours."The movement particularly resonates with younger demographics:- A fifth of Brits (20%) are creating 'Tropical Escapism' moments as frequently as monthly- 76% of Gen Z create regular tropical moments in their lives- Piña Colada is now the world's 3rd most popular cocktail and the UK has seen a recent rum explosion with rum now the 3rd largest spirit category.- Rum-based cocktails have seen a 12% increase in popularity in bars and restaurants globally in 2024.- One in four (25%) of 16-34 years olds order tropical flavoured food when they go out to eat- Over half of 16-24-year-olds have ordered or made mojitos (55%), pina coladas (57%) and daiquiris (53%) in the last 30 days- 22% of 16 – 34 year olds have bought Tikki themed or tropical interior items for their homes.- A further 17% of this age range buy tropical flavoured beauty products.Caleño's new White Coconut rum liquid is now available in over 100 Waitrose stores with an introductory offer this January of £15 (RRP £18).ñodrinksENDSThe research was conducted by Censuswide, among a sample of 2000 UK Respondents (Nat Rep 16+). The data was collected between 08.01.2025 - 10.01.2025.Images:

Rachael Newton

Brave PR and Marketing

+44 7813 194834

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

LinkedIn

Instagram

TikTok

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.