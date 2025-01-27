Virtual Internet Announces Worldwide Distribution Of Virtual Gateway

Plus In Vehicle Networking

Google's Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Tesla Connectivity

New Service on Virtual Internet's Global 5G Mobile Broadband

SINGAPORE, Jan. 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Internet, the leader in Software 5G (Fifth Generation) Mobile Broadband announced Worldwide distribution of Virtual Gateway.

Virtual Gateway is immediately available on the Google Play Store , and will be available shortly on Apple's App Store.

Virtual Gateway: Your Personal Private Cloud

Virtual Gateway App

Virtual Gateway is a Wireless 5G Mobile Broadband Gateway. "VGateway" works with the next generation of Wi-Fi technology (Wi-Fi 6) to stay connected at home, work and when traveling. Virtual Gateway is a User's Personal Portable Network and Internet Connection and much more.

Legacy Internet

Home network connections are provided by ISPs. Modems bring the Internet into buildings, into homes, and offices. Routers broadcast Modem connections through Wi-Fi; a technology which is limited to within-the-building or vehicle, because Wi-Fi is a LAN (Local Area Network) technology.

A gateway acts as both modem and router; it can network devices within an area and connect them to the Internet.

Public and Private Hotspots

A mobile hotspot is a simple wireless access point created on your Smartphone that shares typically a 3G, or 4G, connection through Wi-Fi for other devices. Generic Hotspots are beneficial when there is no access to regular Wi-Fi; they can share basic open Internet access. Generic hotspots are often open, vulnerable, and do not guarantee 5G service.

Virtual Gateway; Portable, Personal, Private

Virtual Gateway is a next generation advance over these connection technologies.

Virtual Gateway enables Portable, Personal Secure 5G Mobile Broadband services for any other devices through Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, or USB connections. VGateway shares Internet and Web access with nearby devices using its' own connections. Virtual Gateway connects any type of device, delivering secure 5G Mobile Broadband service worldwide wherever users travel, work, or reside, providing secure, private access to any App, Website and an unlimited number of services.

Virtual Gateway; Simple Quick, Easy Reliable, and Globally Available

Virtual Gateway delivers Ease of access; it auto-generates connection details so service is established immediately with almost no effort. Virtual Gateway provides a Worldwide 5G Mobile Broadband service, a significant improvement over 3G and 4G/LTE connections.

Virtual Gateway: Mobile, In-Vehicle Networking; Google's Android Auto, Apple Car Play, Tesla

Virtual Gateway In-Vehicle Networking is Universal; whether you set your vehicle to use Google's Android Auto, or Apple Car Play, or Tesla Connectivity, Virtual Gateway provides 5G Mobile Broadband service, and the highest Secure Private Personal Network possible, while connecting devices in the vehicle to any App, Website and an unlimited number of services. Virtual Gateway is Mobile; it provides Always On service providing the service bridge needed when you exit the car, truck or van and lose service by Google Android Auto, Apple Car Play, and Tesla Connectivity. Virtual Gateway is always on, it goes with you wherever you go.

Virtual Gateway; Secure

Virtual Gateway connects to Virtual Internets' Global Private 5G Broadband Network, eliminating the insecurity of public Wi-Fi threats such as like malware and man-in-the-middle attacks. Virtual Gateway protects your assets and personal information by securing your phone and other mobile devices against cyber threats while traveling, while at work or home.

Virtual Gateway; Flexible Wi-Fi 6 Advanced 5G Mobile Broadband Networking

Virtual Gateway operates over Virtual Internet 5G Global Network. Modern Smartphones are equipped with Wi-Fi 6 which delivers theoretical speeds of up to 9.6 Gbps, or Wi-Fi 5, with maximum speeds of 3.5 Gbps. All Virtual Internet Apps, Virtual Gateway, Virtual 5G, 5G Express, 5G Express Plus, Virtual Home Office, and Virtual Meet can sustain and improve these hardware capabilities. Virtual Gateway enables you to create your own Private Secure Wi-Fi Networks for any device anywhere in the world even when using public connections. This allows you to Browse, Work and Communicate securely over your own Personal Private Network instead of a public connection. Whether you are on a train, plane, ship, bus, car, in a park, in cafes, hotels, airports, in a stadium or an arena, at a beach or in other public spaces, you can access any App, any site, any service, privately and securely no matter where you are, worldwide.

Virtual Gateway; Software based

Virtual Gateway is advanced Software; it can upgrade in seconds from anywhere in the world. Hardware products from service providers and other sellers often require hardware replacement and are often limited to specific carriers. Hardware options need separate power, and require them to be carried in addition to your Smartphone, tablet laptop or Smart TV; and hardware options are often less flexible in settings, security, and customization.

Virtual Gateway; Multiple Devices

Virtual Gateway allows multiple users or multiple devices, from SmartTVs, to Appliances, Laptops, Computers, and any Smartphone, Android or iOS, to securely network and access the Internet and your own private World Wide Web.

Virtual Gateway; Backup Connectivity

Virtual Gateway is essential for situations where traditional Internet access fails, is unstable, or are unavailable. VGateway is the reliable backup option.

Virtual Gateway; Satellite Networking

Today only the most recent Android and Apple phones have Satellite connections, mostly for Emergency SOS notifications and GPS. Satellite Networks don't currently provide Data (Internet Access) they are limited to carrying VoIP (Voice Over IP) signals where there are no Cellular Telecommunications Towers, in remote areas.

Virtual Gateway is already positioned for Satellite to Phones. Data shows Over 20 Million Cars now use GM OnStar, and now it is available to everyone . Virtual Gateway opens up Satellite based access to every device in every vehicle on every phone, tablet or laptop. VGateway's Global Access to any App, Website and an unlimited number of services over a Global 5G Mobile Broadband network positions every User to get service wherever they are.

Virtual Gateway; Cost Effective

Hardware offerings that are used when traveling can incur international charges. The costs of Hardware offerings often range from hundreds to thousands of dollars.

Virtual Gateway is Free.

About Virtual Internet Pte. Ltd.

Virtual Internet is a metaverse company, incorporated in Singapore. Virtual Internet is building a new community of millions of users, connected through multiple networks. Virtual Internet has created and operates on its own Virtual 5G Global Overlay Network, which allows millions of other applications and services to be delivered over 5G Mobile Broadband Speeds using existing Cellular Radio, Wi-Fi, and SATCOM networks.

