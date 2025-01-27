Date
27 January 2025
Company announcement no. 1/2025
Death of Board Member
It is with great sadness that the bank of Greenland hereby announces that Board Member Lars Holst has passed away after a long illness.
Lars Holst has been a Member of the Board of Directors in the BANK of Greenland since 2015.
Best regards
The BANK of Greenland
Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director
