(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To OMX Copenhagen

27 January 2025

Company announcement no. 1/2025





Death of Board Member

It is with great sadness that the of Greenland hereby announces that Board Member Lars Holst has passed away after a long illness.

Lars Holst has been a Member of the Board of Directors in the BANK of Greenland since 2015.

Best regards

The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard

Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: ...

