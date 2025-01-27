عربي


(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) To nasdaq OMX Copenhagen

27 January 2025

Company announcement no. 1/2025


Death of Board Member

It is with great sadness that the bank of Greenland hereby announces that Board Member Lars Holst has passed away after a long illness.

Lars Holst has been a Member of the Board of Directors in the BANK of Greenland since 2015.

Best regards
The BANK of Greenland

Martin Kviesgaard
Managing Director

Contact: +299 34 78 02 / mail: ...

