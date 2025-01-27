University Of Tasmania Invites Applications For Master Of Strategic Communication

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) January 27, 2025: The University of Tasmania (UTAS), is now inviting applications for its Master Strategic Communication program for 2025.



The Master of Strategic Communication at the University of Tasmania equips students with the skills, knowledge, and tools needed to navigate diverse communication landscapes, spanning the sciences, creative industries, and politics. Designed for those looking to drive and implement change across social, environmental, political, and business settings, this program prepares graduates for the complexities of a global, digital-first communication environment in sectors spanning Arts, Law, Education, Engineering, Sciences and Health professionals among others.



With jobs requiring communication skills growing rapidly, this degree caters to students from various backgrounds-whether fresh from undergraduate study or transitioning from professional roles in the sciences, arts, or business. Graduates will develop advanced analytical abilities and professional-level communication expertise, tailored to tackle real-world challenges.



Program Delivery: The postgraduate program is provided full-time in English for two yearsThe program offers the chance to specialise in areas that leverage Tasmania's unique industry connections and the Media School's reputation for cutting-edge research. Students can choose from specialisations including Environmental Conservation and Management, Marketing Communication, Public and Environmental Health, and Tourism and Experience.



Entry Requirements: Eligibility requires meeting the minimum grade requirements in prior studies, satisfying any prerequisite subject criteria, and demonstrating proficiency in English.



English Language Requirements: Applicants who do not meet the English language requirement through citizenship or prior education in an approved English-speaking country must provide evidence of an approved English language test taken within the last two years. Detailed information is available on the English Language Requirements page.



The minimum English proficiency standard for this course is an IELTS (Academic) Overall score of 6.5, with no band below 6.0.



Course-Specific Requirements: For entry into the Master's program, candidates must have either:



· A Bachelor's degree in any field with a credit average; or



· A minimum of three years' professional experience in journalism, public relations, event management, or related industries.



Application Deadline: While there is no deadline, students are expected to apply for their COE 3 months prior to the course start date.



Tuition: $71,648 AUD Approximately



How to Apply:



ABOUT THE UNIVERSITY OF TASMANIA:



The University of Tasmania (UTAS) is one of Australia's most prestigious universities, renowned for its commitment to academic excellence and impactful research. Located in Tasmania, it offers a dynamic learning environment with campuses in Hobart, Launceston, and the Cradle Coast, as well as offshore. UTAS provides a diverse range of undergraduate and postgraduate programs across various disciplines, emphasizing real-world learning and global perspectives.



With a strong focus on addressing societal challenges, UTAS is a leader in research areas such as marine and Antarctic studies, agriculture, health, and sustainability. The university is dedicated to creating meaningful change through its world-class research and partnerships, both locally and internationally. Guided by its commitment to student success, UTAS fosters a supportive, inclusive community that prepares graduates to make a positive impact in their fields.





