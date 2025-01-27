Kuwait Sends 13Th Planeload Of Aid To Syrian People

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- A military plane carrying 40 tons of food and wheelchairs took off to Syria on Monday to help the most vulnerable, part of "Kuwait is By Your Side" humanitarian campaign.

This was the 13th plane within a humanitarian campaign to help the Syrian people, and was organized by Kuwait Red Crescent Society (KRCS) in collaboration with the Ministries of Social Affairs, Foreign Affairs and Defense.

The assistance is upon instructions of the leadership, KRCS Chairman Khaled Al-Maghames told KUNA, and reflected the Kuwaiti people's keenness to help the Syrians.

He said KRCS was coordinating with the Syrian Red Crescent to know the exact needs: food, medicine and shelters.

Kuwait began its humanitarian campaign to Syria on December 30 and has so far sent 100 tons of food, medicine and shelter equipment. (end)

slm







MENAFN27012025000071011013ID1109132209