Nation's Library In Ankara..Lossal Cultural Architectural Edifice

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) ANKARA, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- The Nation's Library in Ankara is considered a huge cultural architectural edifice spanning 125,000 meters, which was inaugurated by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in February 2020.

The library can host nearly 5,500 people and houses four million printed books, 550,000 electronic books, more than six million publications and numerous scientific sources.

Situated at the Presidential Complex, the uniquely designed facility is deemed the largest in Turkiye's history as it contains thousands of rare and manuscripts in different languages and across various domains of knowledge. (end)

