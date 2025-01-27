Furore Over Dalwai's Comments On Maha Kumbh Sparks Mixed Reactions From Political Leaders

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 27 (IANS) Senior Maharashtra leader Husain Dalwai's comments on the Maha Kumbh in Uttar Pradesh have sparked mixed reactions from both Shiv Sena and the Congress. While Shiv Sena leaders have demanded an apology for his remarks, the Congress has defended Dalwai, asserting that his statement holds the truth.

The controversy began after Dalwai criticised the arrangements for the Maha Kumbh at the Triveni Sangam, the confluence of the Ganga, Yamuna, and the mythical Saraswati rivers.

He described the arrangements as "insufficient and lacking in basic amenities" to manage the large influx of devotees, warning that this could potentially lead to the "spread of diseases."

Maharashtra Minister Uday Samant responded to Dalwai's comment saying, "Questions are being raised about mismanagement. We are proud of the presence of our sants and sages. I request Dalwai Sahab not to create such issues. The situation is good there under the leadership of Yogi sahib. Lakhs of people who go there say that the situation there is very good. But it is not good to raise questions about every programme or event."

Shiv Sena leader Manisha Kayande strongly condemned Dalwai's statement comparing the Maha Kumbh with Hajj, calling it "nonsense."

"Prayagraj is the confluence of three holy rivers. People who practice Hinduism and spirituality will not say such nonsense. Husain Dalwai should apologise to the entire Hindu community. If everyone starts talking about religion like this, it will cause tension in the country, and Dalwai will be responsible for it. Comparing the Maha Kumbh with Hajj is a foolish thing," she stated.

In contrast, Congress leader Bhai Jagtap downplayed the issue, emphasising that Dalwai's comments were personal.

He mentioned, "This is his personal statement, and I am not talking about it. Videos of women, children, and elderly devotees from the Maha Kumbh show the situation on the ground, and it is clear that the arrangements there are not as promised. Social media reveals the truth."

Jagtap highlighted that the Maha Kumbh is an event of great faith and sacred significance, and despite shortcomings in infrastructure, people continue to attend with devotion. He also mentioned the previous Kumbh held in Nashik, Maharashtra, under the state government's oversight, noting that such events require proper management and facilities.