Azerbaijan Sees Lower Crime Rates
Date
1/27/2025 3:12:20 AM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Qabil Ashirov
Read more
The number of crimes recorded in Azerbaijan decreased last year,
Azernews reports, citing Prosecutor General Kamran
Aliyev announced during an extended board meeting.
The Prosecutor General stated that, compared to 2023, there were
3,432 (9.3%) fewer crimes recorded in 2024.
Additionally, it was noted that 33,379 crimes were recorded
across the country last year, with an 87.6% clearance rate. In
total, 17,155 criminal cases were investigated, of which 1,086 were
investigated by prosecution bodies.
During this period, the prosecution authorities concluded
preliminary investigations for 735 criminal cases involving 928
individuals, and in total, with other investigative bodies,
completed preliminary investigations for 13,551 criminal cases
involving 14,983 individuals, subsequently sending them to the
courts for trial.
MENAFN27012025000195011045ID1109131712
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.