Azerbaijan Sees Lower Crime Rates

The number of crimes recorded in Azerbaijan decreased last year, Azernews reports, citing Prosecutor General Kamran Aliyev announced during an extended board meeting.

The Prosecutor General stated that, compared to 2023, there were 3,432 (9.3%) fewer crimes recorded in 2024.

Additionally, it was noted that 33,379 crimes were recorded across the country last year, with an 87.6% clearance rate. In total, 17,155 criminal cases were investigated, of which 1,086 were investigated by prosecution bodies.

During this period, the prosecution authorities concluded preliminary investigations for 735 criminal cases involving 928 individuals, and in total, with other investigative bodies, completed preliminary investigations for 13,551 criminal cases involving 14,983 individuals, subsequently sending them to the courts for trial.