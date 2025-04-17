Tampa General Hospital Named Among America's Best Maternity Hospitals By Newsweek

MENAFN - PR Newswire) "Tampa General is committed to providing innovative and patient-centered perinatal care that is personalized to meet every family's unique needs," said John Couris, president and CEO of Tampa General. "We understand how foundational the perinatal care experience is to the health and well-being of mothers and their babies, and we are proud to offer unparalleled clinical expertise and compassionate support services powered by a team dedicated to creating a nurturing environment where families can thrive."

Tampa General has long been recognized for providing exceptional maternity care. The academic health system is also the only Baby-Friendly® designated birth facility in Hillsborough County, underscoring the organization's commitment to supporting breastfeeding mothers and babies. This designation is awarded to hospitals and birthing centers that provide optimal care for breastfeeding mothers and babies and offer mothers the information and support needed to successfully initiate and continue breastfeeding.

Additionally, Tampa General has achieved a Level IV Maternal Care-verification by The Joint Commission, the highest designation possible. This designation encompasses a range of obstetric services, from routine prenatal care to high-risk obstetric and neonatal services, aimed at optimizing outcomes for both mothers and newborns

"I am incredibly proud of the award-winning care we have delivered to women and infants in our community and that, as a result of those efforts, Tampa General has once again been recognized as one of America's Best Maternity Hospitals by Newsweek," said Dr. Judette Louis, chief of the TGH Women's Institute, and James M. Ingram Professor and Chair, Department of Obstetrics and Gynecology, USF Health Morsani College of Medicine. "Our team of multidisciplinary experts is constantly researching and innovating to advance the field of obstetrics and gynecology, and our ability to translate these new learnings into clinical care positions us to continuously raise the bar and improve care outcomes for our patients."

Tampa General's Labor & Delivery Unit is designed to offer comfort and privacy, while also providing access to advanced technology. The unit features spacious, private rooms including TVs with internet access, on-demand movies and private showers and/or baths. Following delivery, mothers and babies stay together in the postpartum unit to promote parent-infant bonding.

Tampa General's Women's Institute and the Jennifer Leigh Muma Neonatal Intensive Care Unit (NICU) together provide care as one of just 11 Regional Perinatal Intensive Care Centers designated by the State of Florida. This allows USF Health and Tampa General providers to deliver the highest level of medical care 24 hours a day to premature and sick infants and to women with high-risk pregnancies.

"At Tampa General, we are committed to providing a nurturing and supportive environment where every family feels safe and cared for," said Nikki Hurley, interim vice president of the Muma Children's Hospital at TGH and TGH Women's Institute. "This recognition from Newsweek validates our team's dedication to creating a positive and memorable experience for every mother and child who comes through our doors. We are honored to be a part of their journey."

Newsweek's ranking of America's Best Maternity Hospitals 2025 recognizes facilities that have excelled in providing high-quality care for expectant mothers and their newborns.

The ranking was determined through a comprehensive analysis conducted by Newsweek in partnership with Statista, a leading data and business intelligence firm. The methodology considered several key factors:



Nationwide Online Survey: A survey of hospital managers and medical professionals with knowledge of maternity hospitals, including those specializing in perinatal care and operative obstetrics.



Medical Key Performance Indicators (KPIs): Data on hospital quality, with a focus on maternity-care-specific indicators from sources such as The Joint Commission, the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), and the Health Resources and Services Administration (HRSA).

Patient Experience Surveys: Results from patient experience surveys, including feedback on topics such as hospital cleanliness and communication about medication.

The full list of Newsweek's 2025 America's Best Maternity Hospitals can be found here .

