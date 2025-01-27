(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC

ISIN: GB00BLDRH360

27 January 2025 LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)

Transaction in Own Shares The Company announces that on 24 January 2025 it had purchased a total of 14,913 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,913 - - Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 395.40p - - Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 390.60p - - Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 392.91p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 370,022,638 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 370,022,638.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459 ISIN GB00BLDRH360 Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited Intermediary Code SBILGB2L Timezone GMT Currency GBP





Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID 24/01/2025 16:21:43 GBp 348 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBwVM 24/01/2025 16:20:02 GBp 20 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBuUD 24/01/2025 16:20:02 GBp 95 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBuUG 24/01/2025 16:17:59 GBp 368 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBdpa 24/01/2025 16:12:55 GBp 402 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tBWmQ 24/01/2025 16:02:52 GBp 245 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tBMFf 24/01/2025 15:59:43 GBp 227 390.60 XLON xeaNM6tBLv7 24/01/2025 15:55:02 GBp 305 391.80 XLON xeaNM6tBHxH 24/01/2025 15:55:02 GBp 440 392.00 XLON xeaNM6tBHxN 24/01/2025 15:40:48 GBp 167 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tB0il 24/01/2025 15:40:13 GBp 242 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tB0St 24/01/2025 15:40:13 GBp 516 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tB0SG 24/01/2025 15:20:20 GBp 189 390.80 XLON xeaNM6t4wnk 24/01/2025 15:20:20 GBp 223 391.00 XLON xeaNM6t4wnI 24/01/2025 15:11:51 GBp 300 391.00 XLON xeaNM6t4Z@v 24/01/2025 15:06:24 GBp 257 391.40 XLON xeaNM6t4jKP 24/01/2025 15:01:25 GBp 202 392.00 XLON xeaNM6t4NDZ 24/01/2025 14:57:53 GBp 213 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t4GZv 24/01/2025 14:57:53 GBp 20 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t4GZx 24/01/2025 14:52:04 GBp 296 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t4QvO 24/01/2025 14:46:48 GBp 136 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t447X 24/01/2025 14:46:48 GBp 136 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t447Z 24/01/2025 14:46:10 GBp 422 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t45ZH 24/01/2025 14:39:15 GBp 349 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t4D1e 24/01/2025 14:27:22 GBp 202 392.20 XLON xeaNM6t5$X4 24/01/2025 14:20:28 GBp 249 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t5uEo 24/01/2025 14:11:06 GBp 200 392.80 XLON xeaNM6t5Z0l 24/01/2025 14:04:39 GBp 327 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t5iqf 24/01/2025 13:53:00 GBp 240 393.80 XLON xeaNM6t5L0R 24/01/2025 13:41:24 GBp 171 394.00 XLON xeaNM6t5QT1 24/01/2025 13:41:24 GBp 245 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t5QT3 24/01/2025 13:35:00 GBp 287 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t54uv 24/01/2025 13:18:21 GBp 217 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t59i7 24/01/2025 12:59:42 GBp 270 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6zhS 24/01/2025 12:43:21 GBp 214 394.60 XLON xeaNM6t6Z54 24/01/2025 12:43:21 GBp 242 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6Z5C 24/01/2025 12:43:21 GBp 14 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6Z5E 24/01/2025 12:29:50 GBp 289 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6ewJ 24/01/2025 12:29:50 GBp 195 394.60 XLON xeaNM6t6ewL 24/01/2025 12:20:34 GBp 195 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6JZn 24/01/2025 11:42:41 GBp 226 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t69Cr 24/01/2025 11:32:26 GBp 226 395.00 XLON xeaNM6t7mxK 24/01/2025 11:32:26 GBp 326 395.20 XLON xeaNM6t7mxM 24/01/2025 10:59:37 GBp 183 394.80 XLON xeaNM6t7eoZ 24/01/2025 10:51:27 GBp 244 395.20 XLON xeaNM6t7IKI 24/01/2025 10:48:41 GBp 289 395.40 XLON xeaNM6t7Hjc 24/01/2025 10:19:55 GBp 210 393.00 XLON xeaNM6t0@G4 24/01/2025 10:19:28 GBp 303 393.20 XLON xeaNM6t0$pq 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 16 393.40 XLON xeaNM6t0f81 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 5 393.40 XLON xeaNM6t0f83 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 65 393.40 XLON xeaNM6t0f85 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 96 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f87 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 104 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f89 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 8 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f8B 24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 13 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f8D 24/01/2025 09:36:31 GBp 214 392.80 XLON xeaNM6t0P0g 24/01/2025 09:26:25 GBp 18 392.00 XLON xeaNM6t01Ur 24/01/2025 09:26:25 GBp 333 392.20 XLON xeaNM6t01Uw 24/01/2025 09:09:55 GBp 163 393.00 XLON xeaNM6t1pBv 24/01/2025 09:03:24 GBp 283 393.80 XLON xeaNM6t1zky 24/01/2025 08:49:52 GBp 231 394.00 XLON xeaNM6t1Z4K 24/01/2025 08:49:51 GBp 287 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t1Z68 24/01/2025 08:25:58 GBp 172 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t1GLF 24/01/2025 08:25:54 GBp 211 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t1GGk 24/01/2025 08:25:54 GBp 2 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t1GGm 24/01/2025 08:25:54 GBp 1 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t1GJv 24/01/2025 08:18:33 GBp 14 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t1Qlj 24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 159 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t1QfD 24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 251 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t1QfE 24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 240 393.80 XLON xeaNM6t1QfN 24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 345 394.00 XLON xeaNM6t1QfP