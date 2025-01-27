عربي


Transaction In Own Shares


1/27/2025 2:15:54 AM

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) OSB GROUP PLC
ISIN: GB00BLDRH360
27 January 2025

LEI number: 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459

OSB GROUP PLC (the“Company”)
Transaction in Own Shares

The Company announces that on 24 January 2025 it had purchased a total of 14,913 of its ordinary shares of £0.01 each (the " ordinary shares ") on the London Stock Exchange, through the Company's broker Citigroup Global Markets Limited as detailed below. The repurchased ordinary shares will be cancelled.

London Stock Exchange CBOE BXE CBOE CXE
Number of ordinary shares purchased 14,913 - -
Highest price paid (per ordinary share) 395.40p - -
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share) 390.60p - -
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) 392.91p - -

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 05 September 2024.

Following settlement of the above purchases and cancellation of the purchased ordinary shares, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 370,022,638 ordinary shares.

No ordinary shares are held in treasury. Therefore, the total number of voting rights in the Company is 370,022,638.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 as incorporated into and implemented under English law (including by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Citigroup Global Markets Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

This announcement does not constitute, or form part of, an offer or any solicitation of an offer for securities in any jurisdiction.

Schedule of Purchases – Individual Transactions

Issuer Name OSB GROUP PLC
LEI 213800ZBKL9BHSL2K459
ISIN GB00BLDRH360
Intermediary Name Citigroup Global Markets Limited
Intermediary Code SBILGB2L
Timezone GMT
Currency GBP


Transaction Date Trade Time Currency Volume Price Trading Venue Transaction ID
24/01/2025 16:21:43 GBp 348 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBwVM
24/01/2025 16:20:02 GBp 20 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBuUD
24/01/2025 16:20:02 GBp 95 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBuUG
24/01/2025 16:17:59 GBp 368 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tBdpa
24/01/2025 16:12:55 GBp 402 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tBWmQ
24/01/2025 16:02:52 GBp 245 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tBMFf
24/01/2025 15:59:43 GBp 227 390.60 XLON xeaNM6tBLv7
24/01/2025 15:55:02 GBp 305 391.80 XLON xeaNM6tBHxH
24/01/2025 15:55:02 GBp 440 392.00 XLON xeaNM6tBHxN
24/01/2025 15:40:48 GBp 167 391.20 XLON xeaNM6tB0il
24/01/2025 15:40:13 GBp 242 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tB0St
24/01/2025 15:40:13 GBp 516 391.00 XLON xeaNM6tB0SG
24/01/2025 15:20:20 GBp 189 390.80 XLON xeaNM6t4wnk
24/01/2025 15:20:20 GBp 223 391.00 XLON xeaNM6t4wnI
24/01/2025 15:11:51 GBp 300 391.00 XLON xeaNM6t4Z@v
24/01/2025 15:06:24 GBp 257 391.40 XLON xeaNM6t4jKP
24/01/2025 15:01:25 GBp 202 392.00 XLON xeaNM6t4NDZ
24/01/2025 14:57:53 GBp 213 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t4GZv
24/01/2025 14:57:53 GBp 20 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t4GZx
24/01/2025 14:52:04 GBp 296 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t4QvO
24/01/2025 14:46:48 GBp 136 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t447X
24/01/2025 14:46:48 GBp 136 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t447Z
24/01/2025 14:46:10 GBp 422 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t45ZH
24/01/2025 14:39:15 GBp 349 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t4D1e
24/01/2025 14:27:22 GBp 202 392.20 XLON xeaNM6t5$X4
24/01/2025 14:20:28 GBp 249 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t5uEo
24/01/2025 14:11:06 GBp 200 392.80 XLON xeaNM6t5Z0l
24/01/2025 14:04:39 GBp 327 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t5iqf
24/01/2025 13:53:00 GBp 240 393.80 XLON xeaNM6t5L0R
24/01/2025 13:41:24 GBp 171 394.00 XLON xeaNM6t5QT1
24/01/2025 13:41:24 GBp 245 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t5QT3
24/01/2025 13:35:00 GBp 287 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t54uv
24/01/2025 13:18:21 GBp 217 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t59i7
24/01/2025 12:59:42 GBp 270 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6zhS
24/01/2025 12:43:21 GBp 214 394.60 XLON xeaNM6t6Z54
24/01/2025 12:43:21 GBp 242 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6Z5C
24/01/2025 12:43:21 GBp 14 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6Z5E
24/01/2025 12:29:50 GBp 289 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6ewJ
24/01/2025 12:29:50 GBp 195 394.60 XLON xeaNM6t6ewL
24/01/2025 12:20:34 GBp 195 394.40 XLON xeaNM6t6JZn
24/01/2025 11:42:41 GBp 226 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t69Cr
24/01/2025 11:32:26 GBp 226 395.00 XLON xeaNM6t7mxK
24/01/2025 11:32:26 GBp 326 395.20 XLON xeaNM6t7mxM
24/01/2025 10:59:37 GBp 183 394.80 XLON xeaNM6t7eoZ
24/01/2025 10:51:27 GBp 244 395.20 XLON xeaNM6t7IKI
24/01/2025 10:48:41 GBp 289 395.40 XLON xeaNM6t7Hjc
24/01/2025 10:19:55 GBp 210 393.00 XLON xeaNM6t0@G4
24/01/2025 10:19:28 GBp 303 393.20 XLON xeaNM6t0$pq
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 16 393.40 XLON xeaNM6t0f81
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 5 393.40 XLON xeaNM6t0f83
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 65 393.40 XLON xeaNM6t0f85
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 96 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f87
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 104 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f89
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 8 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f8B
24/01/2025 09:56:47 GBp 13 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t0f8D
24/01/2025 09:36:31 GBp 214 392.80 XLON xeaNM6t0P0g
24/01/2025 09:26:25 GBp 18 392.00 XLON xeaNM6t01Ur
24/01/2025 09:26:25 GBp 333 392.20 XLON xeaNM6t01Uw
24/01/2025 09:09:55 GBp 163 393.00 XLON xeaNM6t1pBv
24/01/2025 09:03:24 GBp 283 393.80 XLON xeaNM6t1zky
24/01/2025 08:49:52 GBp 231 394.00 XLON xeaNM6t1Z4K
24/01/2025 08:49:51 GBp 287 394.20 XLON xeaNM6t1Z68
24/01/2025 08:25:58 GBp 172 392.40 XLON xeaNM6t1GLF
24/01/2025 08:25:54 GBp 211 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t1GGk
24/01/2025 08:25:54 GBp 2 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t1GGm
24/01/2025 08:25:54 GBp 1 392.60 XLON xeaNM6t1GJv
24/01/2025 08:18:33 GBp 14 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t1Qlj
24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 159 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t1QfD
24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 251 393.60 XLON xeaNM6t1QfE
24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 240 393.80 XLON xeaNM6t1QfN
24/01/2025 08:18:30 GBp 345 394.00 XLON xeaNM6t1QfP

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

