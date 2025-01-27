5.1-Magnitude Earthquake Hits Iran's Kermanshah

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) TEHRAN, Jan 27 (KUNA) -- A 5.1 magnitude earthquake hit Iranian city Qasreshirin, in Kermanshah province bordering Iraq, announced Iranian authorities Monday.

A statement by Iranian Seismological Center said that the earthquake hit Qasreshirin with a 5.1 magnitude on the Richter scale at 4:32 A.M. (local time) at a depth of eight kilometers.

The earthquake pushed civilians to leave their homes and take to the streets in fear of the aftershocks.

Afshin Yeganeh, crisis management director in Kermanshah province told Iranian state television that the earthquake epicenter was in Khanaqin, Iraq, with no casualties.

Relief and rescue teams were sent to the area to assess the situation. (end)

