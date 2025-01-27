Al Baraka Group Honors Long-Serving Employees

(MENAFN- Albaraka Banking Group) Manama I January 26, 2025

Al Baraka Group B.S.C. (c) held a ceremony to honor employees who have dedicated many years of service to the Group. The event took place at the Group’s Headquarters in Bahrain Bay.

The Group Chief Executive Officer (GCEO), Mr. Houssem Ben Haj Amor, presented the honors to these employees, with several members of the executive management attending the event.

In his speech, the GCEO expressed his pride and appreciation for the honored employees who have been part of the Group’s journey of growth and prosperity, contributing with dedication and loyalty to the Group’s success.

He added, “This recognition reflects our commitment to investing in our human resources, which we consider the cornerstone of our success story”

The GCEO concluded his remarks by wishing all the honored employees and the Group’s employees a new year filled with achievements and success, both personally and professionally.







