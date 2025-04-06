UAE: Have Shift Jobs? How Changing Sleep Patterns Can Impact Your Health

A number of UAE residents face an issue called 'shift work disorder' that stems from working irregular hours or night shifts. This is according to a sleep expert, who says this condition requires more attention to ensure that it doesn't negatively impact people's health.

“This is also called the circadian rhythm disorder and in Dubai, where everything works 24 hours, we find it very commonly in our clinic,” said Dr. Mutaz Labib, Consultant Pulmonary and Critical Care Disease and head of Sleep Lab at Clemenceau Medical Center Hospital.“The issue arises because of how our body's circadian rhythm works to adjust its sleep timings.”

He explained that the human body's sleep cycle is controlled by several factors, including the secretion of a hormone called melatonin.“It gets secreted around 8 pm and reaches the peak around midnight, promoting sleep,” he said.“The core body temperature goes down until we go into deep slumber. It goes up again after 4 am when the body is exposed to sunlight or bright light. This circle regulates our sleep cycle. When there is an interruption, like for example, people who work overnight, the secretion of the melatonin gets disrupted.”

Dr Elie Abirached, longevity expert and the founder of Limitless Human and Restore Fitness, said:“We see a growing number of clients, particularly healthcare professionals, hospitality workers, airline crew, and executives managing global teams, coming to us struggling with sleep-related issues.

“One airline executive, for example, developed extreme fatigue, brain fog, and weight gain despite working out regularly.”



Dubai resident Sameera Kassam works in the media industry, supports clients in the UK and GCC while often working remotely from the US, straddling an 11-hour time difference.“My routine typically involves a short nap from at 8pm before starting work at 9 and continuing until 5 a.m., after which I go back to sleep,” she said.“The biggest challenge is falling asleep once the sun is up because our circadian rhythm isn't designed for it-we're going against what's natural for the body. I find it difficult to wind down and fall asleep during the day.”

Health implications

According to Dr. Raiza Hameed KH, Specialist Pulmonology at Aster Clinic Bur Dubai, there are“serious health, psychological, and social consequences” of shift work.

“Shift workers may eventually develop clinically significant levels of distress, reduced social function, and impaired occupational performance,” she said.“Studies show an association between shift work and cardiovascular disease, obesity, asthma, erectile dysfunction, menstrual irregularities and pregnancy complications among others. The World Health Organization recognizes that shift work is a probable carcinogen even though mechanism is not yet clear.”

She added that shift work is associated with increased work-related mistakes, motor vehicle collisions, and burnout and that depression is more strongly associated with rotating shift work as compared to fixed shifts.

How to tackle the disorder

According to Dr. Mutaz, there are several ways of treating the circadian rhythm disorder, the first step of which is to maintain an actigraphy diary for two weeks.“We give them a machine that records their time of sleeping and waking up,” he said.“Then we start with behavioural therapy working on lifestyle modifications including diet and exercise. We also use sleep restriction therapy, in which we mandate them to not stay on the bed if they are not sleepy. The third type of treatment is medication.”

Dr. Elie added that he has found biohacking extremely beneficial in this case.“We recommend optimising sleep environment by keeping the room completely dark, cool, and quiet, even during the day,” he said.“They are asked to avoid eating heavy meals during the biological night. It is also advisable to change shifts, maintain consistent pre-sleep rituals and do breathwork, stretching, or meditative practices that can signal the body it's time to wind down.”

Sameera said she has also found some success using biohacking techniques.“Good sleep hygiene is key, so I use blue light blockers once the sun comes up to help biohack my circadian rhythm.”

“Blackout curtains have been game changing and I use white noise or earplugs to block out daytime distractions. I also take an apple cider vinegar tablet before meals to support digestion and metabolism. As part of my routine, I try to induce deeper sleep cycles like REM and deep sleep by working out daily workouts with a focus on strength training. It's not always perfect, but these habits help me get the best rest possible, even with an unconventional schedule,” she said.