Pokrovsk Sector: Ukrainian Forces Repel Massive Russian Armored Assault Near Andriivka

MENAFN - UkrinForm) In the Pokrovsk sector, near the village of Andriivka, Ukrainian forces successfully repelled a large-scale Russian assault involving 19 armored vehicles.

The Khortytsia Operational and Strategic Group of Forces reported this on Telegram , according to Ukrinform.

"In the Pokrovsk sector, the aggressor continues offensive actions toward Yelyzavetivka, Zvirove, Udachne, Novoserhiivka, Novooleksandrivka, Preobrazhenka, Novoandriivka, Uspenivka, Nadiivka, and Oleksiivka. All enemy assault attempts were repelled. Near Andriivka, the enemy attempted a massive assault using 19 armored vehicles. As a result of coordinated actions by several Defense Force units, 12 enemy vehicles were destroyed. No positions were lost, and efforts continue to locate and eliminate remaining enemy assault groups," the statement said.

In the Kharkiv sector, no offensive actions were recorded in the past 24 hours, with Russian forces focused on maintaining combat readiness and logistics for forward units.

In the Kupiansk sector, infantry assaults near Kamianka, Nova Kruhliakivka, and Zahryzove were successfully repelled. Ukrainian troops prevented any Russian advance.

In the Lyman sector, Russian forces attacked near Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Nove, Katerynivka, and Zelena Dolyna. All assaults were repelled with no deterioration in tactical positions.

In the Siversk sector, Ukrainian units held their ground near Verkhniokamianske, Vyimka, and Siversk, inflicting personnel losses on the enemy and forcing them to retreat.

In the Kramatorsk and Toretsk sectors, enemy assaults of varying intensity occurred near Predtechyne, Dyliivka, Chasiv Yar, Dachne, Druzhba, Romanivka, Krymske, and Toretsk. Ukrainian forces successfully repelled these attacks and held their positions.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the enemy's attempts to breach Ukrainian defenses near Kostiantynopil and Rozlyv failed. Ukrainian defenders continue to hold the line and inflict significant losses on superior enemy forces.

On April 3, 156 combat engagements between Ukrainian and Russian forces were recorded on the front lines, with the most intense fighting occurring in the Pokrovsk and Toretsk sectors.