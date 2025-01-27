Ooredoo Group Leads MENA with GSMA CAMARA API Implementation

(MENAFN- Portland Communications) 26 January 2025



Ooredoo Group has become the first operator in the MENA region to implement the GSMA CAMARA open-network APIs, harnessing the power of 5G and IoT technologies. This innovative step delivers unmatched personalisation and opens new opportunities for customers, developers, and businesses, cementing Ooredoo’s position as a leading digital service provider.



The GSMA CAMARA APIs offer a standardised, developer-friendly way to access advanced telecom network features, such as silent authentication services and edge computing, while maintaining robust security and privacy. By enabling interoperability across networks, these APIs simplify integration and offer sophisticated, reliable, and scalable global services.



Timos Tsokanis, Group Chief Technology & Information Officer, Ooredoo, said: “The implementation of GSMA CAMARA APIs is a major milestone for Ooredoo, reaffirming our commitment to developing a vibrant digital ecosystem where operators and developers collaborate to deliver meaningful digital experiences. This innovation streamlines telecom networks and introduces advanced capabilities, enabling customers to enjoy faster, smarter, and more secure online transactions alongside highly reliable services. Simultaneously, developers and businesses gain access to cutting-edge tools, such as advanced payment solutions and anti-fraud measures, empowering them to upgrade their customers’ digital journeys and drive growth for their own businesses.”



Ooredoo’s collaboration with GSMA Open Gateway and TMF APIs establishes a global standard for seamless integration between telecom networks. Together, these APIs enable developers and businesses to access advanced telecommunications capabilities through an open and federated marketplace, encouraging, innovation and streamlining the delivery of services like Anti-Fraud, Network-as-a-Service (NaaS), and Data-as-a-Service (DaaS).



The initiative has already launched in Ooredoo Maldives, where the CAMARA SIM Swap API and One-Time Password (OTP) API have been certified. It will soon be expanded across the Group’s footprint, including Qatar, Oman, Kuwait, Algeria, Tunisia, Palestine, and Iraq.



Last year, Ooredoo Group was awarded the Gold tier in the ‘TM Forum Conformance Certification Program’ for completing conformance certification for over 10 real-world Open API implementations, further affirming its leadership in advancing telecom standards.





