ERG Developments Unveils 27-Feddan Linwood Project In New Cairo

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) ERG Developments has officially launched its Linwood project in New Cairo, a 27-feddan residential development designed by renowned architect Raef Fahmy, according to the company's founder, Mohamed Rizk.

Located along the Youssef El-Sebaei Axis, just north of Al-Rehab City, Linwood offers a limited selection of villas and townhouses featuring modern designs and cutting-edge smart technologies. The project is strategically positioned in one of New Cairo's most rapidly developing areas, known for its proximity to key urban centers, established residential communities, and essential amenities-making it a prime location for future residents.

Linwood sets a new benchmark for residential compounds in Egypt, reflecting ERG Developments' commitment to creating high-quality living spaces in prime locations. The project expands on the success of the Eelaf project, which offers residential apartments ranging from one to four rooms, further diversifying the company's portfolio and enhancing the variety of housing options available to potential homeowners. Linwood exemplifies ERG Developments' approach to identifying and developing locations that align with the evolving needs of its clients.