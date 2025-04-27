Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kuwait PM Congratulates Togo Pres. On Independence Day

2025-04-27 05:13:47
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Prime Minister Sheikh Ahmad Abdullah Al-Ahmad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe, on his country's Independence Day. (end)
