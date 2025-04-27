403
South Africa's President Receives Support Ahead of Trump Talks
(MENAFN) Democratic Alliance (DA) leader John Steenhuisen expressed that Leader Cyril Ramaphosa's upcoming meeting with United States Leader Donald Trump would serve as an opportunity to dispel misconceptions about South Africa.
Based on Steenhuisen, this interaction would offer a chance to clarify that “terrible things” are not occurring within the country.
Steenhuisen emphasized that the meeting would be pivotal in showing that South Africa is not the way it has been portrayed to President Trump by “some.”
He stressed that “there’s no mass expropriation of land. There’s no genocide taking place at all,” and expressed his satisfaction that both presidents had the opportunity to speak.
On Thursday, Steenhuisen, who also serves as the Minister of Agriculture, shared his thoughts with IOL during a visit by Ukrainian Leader Vladimir Zelensky to the Union Buildings in Pretoria.
During this visit, Leader Ramaphosa declared that he would soon engage in talks with Leader Trump to discuss key issues in US-South Africa relations.
Ramaphosa revealed, “We both agreed to meet soon to address various matters regarding US-South Africa relations,” adding that they also discussed the importance of nurturing strong relations between the two nations.
