Kuwait Crown Prince Congratulates Togo Pres. On Independence Day
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, April 27 (KUNA) -- His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah sent a congratulatory cable to Togo's President Faure Gnassingbe, on his country's Independence Day, wishing him long-lasting health. (end)
