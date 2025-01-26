Over 590 Tonnes Of Contaminated Soil Removed In Sevastopol

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Since the beginning of the liquidation of the consequences of Russia's tanker accident, 592,534 tonnes of soil contaminated with oil have been removed from the coastlines of the temporarily occupied city of Sevastopol.

This is reported by Crimea with reference to the Moscow-installed head of Sevastopol Mikhail Razvozhayev.

“On January 25, three tonnes of soil contaminated with fuel oil were removed. For the entire time of work, 592.534 tonnes of soil have already been removed,” the post reads.

It is noted that rescuers and volunteers are currently working in the Balaklava area.

As Ukrinform reported, on December 15, Russia's oil tankers Volgoneft-212 and Volgoneft-239 sank in the Kerch Strait. As a result, more than 4,000 tonnes of fuel oil spilled into the Black Sea. Damage from the oil leak into the Black Sea after the accidents of two Russian tankers is preliminarily estimated at $14 billion.

As Ukrinform reported, the occupiers are hiding the scale of the environmental disaster caused by the fuel oil spill.