Lebanese Pres.: Lebanon's Sovereignty And Unity Are Non-Negotiable

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BEIRUT, Jan 26 (KUNA) -- Lebanese President Joseph Aoun reaffirmed the nation's sovereignty, urging southern residents to remain calm and trust the Lebanese to ensure their safe return to their homes and villages.

In a statement directed to the people of southern Lebanon, President Joseph Aoun said, "Today is a day of victory for Lebanon and its people, a victory for justice, sovereignty, and national unity."

"I share this great joy with you, and I urge you to remain calm and trust the Lebanese Armed Forces, which are committed to protecting our and security and ensuring your safe return to your homes and villages," he added.

The president promised to be following this issue at the highest levels to ensure the rights and dignity of the Lebanese people.

"The Lebanese Army is always with you; wherever you are, it will be there, and it will continue to be committed to your protection and safety," President Aoun said.

Lebanon's Health Ministry has updated the casualty count from Israeli occupation attacks on southern Lebanon, reporting three deaths and 31 injuries as civilians attempt to return to their villages.

The Lebanese Army command on Saturday called on residents to wait before heading to the southern border areas due to the presence of mines and suspicious objects left behind by the Israeli occupation.

The ceasefire agreement that came into effect on November 27 stipulates the withdrawal of Israeli occupation forces from the Lebanese territories they occupied after 60 days from the entry into force of the agreement, but the occupation announced its stay beyond this period. (pickup previous)

