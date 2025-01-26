SPARTAN RACE RELAUNCHES IN THE MIDDLE EAST THIS WEEKEND

(MENAFN- Dubaisc) For the first time, a full Trifecta and Kids race is being held in Dubai. A Trifecta offers participants the opportunity to partake in the 5k (Sprint) 10k (Super) or 21k (Beast), taking on a number of obstacles that are designed to challenge people of all abilities.

All finishers receive the coveted Spartan medal and tee-shirt, while the serious and elite athletes, many of whom fly in to compete, will complete all three races in one weekend, earning the prestigious Trifecta medal.



“Spartan is incredibly inclusive whilst being challenging – that’s why it’s the global leader” said Isla Watt, Director, Spartan Race Middle East. “This weekend will see weekend warriors, first-timers, fun runners, hard-core international athletes and elite sportspeople congregate on Dubai Parks and Resorts, and each one of them will challenge themselves, and leave having an enormous sense of achievement, and having had an amazing weekend. One of our global athletes will be completing her 500th race this weekend.” Added Watt.



Spartan Obstacle Course Race has witnessed remarkable growth since its inception, attracting thousands of participants both globally and regionally, with the Spartan Netflix series debuting earlier this year and the confirmation that obstacle course racing is being considered as an Olympic sport for the 2028 Los Angeles Olympic games, cementing Spartan’s reputation as the pre-eminent OCR brand in the world.



“We really encourage supporters to come along too” added Watt. “There is a festival area with food and entertainment, and a live-feed so spectators can see the participants taking on key obstacles”



“The response to Spartan’s return to the region has been overwhelming. Spartan changes people’s lives. We’re delighted that we are hosting the first global Trifecta of 2025 in Dubai, at the amazing venue of Dubai Parks and Resorts, and will be releasing the 2025 calendar very shortly.”







