EU army director demands troops in Greenland

(MENAFN) General Robert Brieger, chairman of the EU Military Committee (EUMC), suggested that the European Union should consider stationing military forces in Greenland due to its strategic importance and the increasing geopolitical tensions with Russia and China. In an interview with Die Welt, Brieger emphasized the island's significance because of its natural resources and location near critical international trade routes. While the island is not part of the EU, Brieger pointed out that both the EU and the US have vested interests in Greenland's security.



His comments come amid US President Donald Trump’s repeated efforts to claim Greenland, citing national security concerns over the island's mineral wealth and strategic location. Trump’s stance has created tensions with Denmark, which governs Greenland, especially after a recent phone call between Trump and Danish Prime Minister Mette Frederiksen, which reportedly sparked panic in Copenhagen. Some members of Congress have even introduced proposals to allow the US to acquire the island.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129898