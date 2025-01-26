Eritrea: Social Welfare Programs In Southern Region

(MENAFN- APO Group)

The of and Social Welfare branch in the Southern Region reported that in 2024, social service programs worth over 57 million Nakfa were implemented. The report was presented during an activity assessment meeting held in Mendefera on 23 January.

Mr. Haile Gebremichael, head of the branch office, stated that the social welfare programs focused on improving the livelihoods of disadvantaged citizens in general, with particular attention to the families of martyrs and foster families.

According to the report, 51 million Nakfa was disbursed to families of martyrs, while an additional one million Nakfa, contributed by the community, was distributed in cash and materials. Furthermore, school materials were provided to 1,185 disadvantaged students. Over 3.8 million Nakfa, contributed by nationals in the Diaspora, was also disbursed to families of martyrs. Additionally, 104 foster families from 12 sub-zones across the region were rehabilitated with livestock and support for small-scale trade.

The participants of the meeting held extensive discussions on the presented report and adopted various recommendations.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Qaleab Tesfaselasie, Director General of Social Welfare, called on the public and relevant institutions to strengthen their participation and contributions in supporting families of martyrs and disadvantaged citizens.

