US postpones programs for migrants, together with Ukrainians

(MENAFN) The US has paused several immigration programs, including those that allowed Ukrainians to temporarily settle in the country, as part of President Donald Trump's border security measures. A directive issued by a senior USCIS official halts final decisions on these programs while they undergo review. These programs, introduced under the Biden administration, had allowed migrants from countries like Ukraine, Cuba, Haiti, Nicaragua, and Venezuela to stay in the US for up to two years, with work permits and protection from deportation.



The freeze affects initiatives like Uniting for Ukraine, which enabled over 150,000 Ukrainians to enter the US with sponsorship, as well as family reunification programs and aid for Central American minors. The move follows an executive order from Trump that directs the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to end broad parole programs and conduct case-by-case reviews to ensure compliance with US law. Trump's administration has vowed to tighten border security and limit illegal immigration, alongside cutting US foreign assistance, including to Ukraine.

