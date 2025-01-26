(MENAFN) Slovak Prime Robert Fico has accused foreign forces, allegedly linked to those involved in the 2014 Maidan coup in Ukraine, of orchestrating a massive cyberattack on the country's General Health Insurance Company (VSZP). The attack, aimed at disrupting the nation's healthcare system, targeted sensitive patient data and posed a potential threat to the administration of critical medical treatments, such as cancer and cardiology care.



Despite the severity of the assault, Fico assured that the VSZP and the National Health Information Centre were able to withstand the attack, though both are in "crisis mode" and under close supervision. The prime minister described the incident as an example of foreign interference aimed at punishing a government that holds opposing views on certain issues. Fico has been a vocal critic of the European Union's stance on the Ukraine conflict, advocating for negotiations rather than further escalation.



He also linked the attack to a previous incident targeting the national geodesy office, suggesting that both cyberattacks were carried out by the same group, which had also been active in Georgia and Ukraine. Fico’s allegations come amid his ongoing opposition to the EU’s policies and his recent claims about foreign operatives plotting a coup in Slovakia.

