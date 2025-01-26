US lawmaker requests USD10,000 fines for men who ejaculate

(MENAFN) A Mississippi Democrat has introduced a controversial bill proposing fines of up to $10,000 for men who ejaculate "without the intent to fertilize an embryo." The bill, introduced by State Senator Bradford Blackmon, is designed to draw attention to the state's restrictive anti-abortion laws. Named the "Contraception Begins at Erection Act," the proposed legislation would impose fines for men who engage in masturbation or non-procreative sex, with escalating penalties for repeat offenses: $1,000 for the first, $5,000 for the second, and $10,000 for subsequent offenses.



Blackmon explained that his bill aims to highlight how legislation around contraception and abortion often overlooks men’s responsibility in reproduction. He stressed that men play a crucial role in the conversation, especially in a state like Mississippi, where abortion laws are among the strictest in the nation.



While the bill is unlikely to pass in Mississippi’s Republican-controlled legislature, it has sparked significant media attention. Blackmon stated that the public outcry over the proposal was intentional, as it mirrors the controversial government regulation of women’s bodies. This bill is not the first to bring attention to gender disparities in reproductive laws; in 2017, Texas Representative Jessica Farrar introduced a similar bill that proposed fines for male masturbation and other measures designed to highlight the intrusive nature of some reproductive laws.

MENAFN26012025000045015687ID1109129825