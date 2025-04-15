ICONIC ZIG-ZAG JOINS AMERICA's LEADING CANNABIS MEDIA COMPANY - CANNABIS NOW -- TO LIGHT UP TIMES SQUARE FOR THE THIRD ANNUAL 4/20 COUNTDOWN

MENAFN - PR Newswire) Zig Zig is one of the world's best-known brands, with a legacy spanning 145+ years, grown from a French innovation into a global staple-synonymous with quality, creativity, and culture. Its signature orange pack and "Le Zouave" have appeared everywhere from music videos to murals, name-dropped by legends like Snoop, Cypress Hill, Eazy-E, and Eminem.

To honor its roots and future, Zig-Zag's unmistakable orange branding will light up NYC with billboards, street teams, and the official 4:20 countdown at One Times Square. The brand will also debut "Zig-Zag Through the Years" at Charlie Fox-known as the "Bergdorf's" of dispensaries"-with a press preview on April 17. The immersive installation features vintage packaging, iconic collabs, and cultural artifacts that trace Zig-Zag's evolution through generations.

"Being in Times Square-the heartbeat of the world-on this meaningful day is the perfect moment to honor the incredible journey of our community," said Eugenio Garcia, founder and CEO of Cannabis Now Media.

"Zig-Zag has long been a cultural phenomenon, and this partnership brings that legacy to life in the heart of Times Square. We're proud to celebrate 4/20 by honoring our roots, our community, and the culture that continues to inspire us," said Maggie Streng, Brand Marketing Director at Zig-Zag.

As part of the celebration, Zig-Zag is unveiling its newest product: Zig-Zag Organic Hemp Cones-a high-quality, eco-conscious pre-rolled option crafted from 100% organic hemp. These plant-based, non-GMO cones offer a sustainable way to enjoy your favorite blends during the 4/20 festivities in Times Square. The new line will be available at select retail and wholesale.

Press Preview: Charlie Fox 719 7th Ave Thursday, April 17 2-4PM

About Cannabis Now Media

Founded in 2010, Cannabis Now is a leading voice in cannabis culture and advocacy, serving as a bridge between the plant and the public. It's the only nationally distributed cannabis magazine, available at Hudson News in major airports, Barnes & Noble, Kroger, and more. The digital edition is also accessible via Apple, Android, and online.

Under founder and CEO Eugenio Garcia, Cannabis Now delivers trusted reporting on legislation, lifestyle, innovation, and social change. With a community of over 4 million, the brand is reshaping the cannabis narrative, celebrating the plant's place in modern society, and creating dynamic live events that bring the culture to life.

About Zig Zag

Zig-Zag has been crafting the world's most iconic rolling papers for over 140 years. Now celebrating its 145th anniversary, the brand continues to innovate and stay at the center of culture and counterculture moments. Zig-Zag's pop culture breakthrough came with a "hat tip" from Dr. Dre's The Chronic, whose triple-platinum success and Grammy wins put the brand front and center-literally-on the album cover, with Dre's face framed by the iconic Zig-Zag emblem. Since then, Zig-Zag has remained a staple in the cultural conversation.

Media Contact:

Marvin Roca

[email protected]

SOURCE Cannabis Now