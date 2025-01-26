QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea: Where British Tradition Meets Legacy

(MENAFN- Evops-PR) 24 January 2025



Step back in time and savor the charm of British tradition aboard the Queen Elizabeth 2 with the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea experience. Hosted in the Queens Grill, a venue once reserved for first-class passengers, it celebrates the heritage of the iconic ship while paying homage to Britain’s beloved afternoon tea ritual, a tradition cherished by none other than Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.



An Ode to British Heritage

Afternoon tea is a slice of British culture. Immortalised in literature, art, and daily life, it offers a moment to pause, connect, and savor the finer things in life. The QE2, a vessel steeped in maritime history, provides the perfect setting to enjoy this ritual, bringing to life a tradition that embodies the charm of Britain’s golden age of travel.

The Queens Grill Setting

Having aged gracefully, the Queens Grill retains an inviting and authentic ambiance that tells the story of it glorious past. Surrounded by nostalgia, guests are seated in an elegant and intimate setting that once hosted royalty, dignitaries, and celebrities during the QE2’s illustrious voyages.

A Heritage Experience in Every Detail

Elevating the experience and adding a tangible connection to history, select pieces of the QE2’s original crockery are still used in the service. These porcelain pieces echo the ship’s enduring legacy with each sip and bite.

A Menu Inspired by Tradition

The menu is thoughtfully curated to honor the British love of tradition while offering a nod to modern tastes. From perfectly cut finger sandwiches and fluffy scones with clotted cream and preserves to an array of delicate pastries and canapes, every item is a celebration of British culinary heritage. Guests can enjoy a selection of premium teas, including blends inspired by the preferences of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

Two options are available for guests to choose from. Cunard Afternoon Tea, features a refined selection of cold bites and pastries, perfect for those who appreciate a lighter yet elegant offering. Alternatively, opt for the Britannia Afternoon Tea, which elevates the experience with a variety of cold and hot canapés alongside an indulgent selection of pastries. Both options promise a delightful journey through Britain’s timeless tea tradition.

A Must-Do Experience in Dubai

For those seeking a unique way to connect with British culture, the QE2 Royal Afternoon Tea is an experience not to be missed. Whether you are a Dubai resident or a visitor, this tea service aboard the world’s most famous ocean liner offers a moment to enjoy and reflect on the timeless appeal of afternoon tea.





