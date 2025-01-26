Netflix’s Q4 Earnings: A Record-Breaking Quarter that Cements Its Streaming Dominance

(MENAFN- Golin MENA) Dubai – January 23, 2025 – Netflix has reported its most successful quarter to date, adding an unprecedented 18.9 million new subscribers in Q4, marking the largest quarterly subscriber gain in the company's history. This achievement has brought the total global subscriber count to over 300 million. Commenting on these impressive results, Josh Gilbert, market analyst at eToro, highlighted the company's robust financial performance, with Netflix exceeding both earnings and revenue expectations.

"This record quarter caps off a landmark year for Netflix, which added 41 million subscribers in 2024," says Josh Gilbert. "From local-language hits like Squid Game to major Live Sports events such as Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul, Netflix has solidified its position as the leader in streaming. By delivering content at various price points, the company continues to attract a diverse audience, all while controlling costs. Shows like Squid Game have proven that local-language productions can generate outsized subscriber growth without the hefty price tags of Hollywood blockbusters."

Netflix's Q4 revenue surged to USD $10.25 billion, a 16% year-over-year increase. The company also raised its full-year revenue guidance for 2025, signalling further growth on the horizon. With the introduction of an advertising-supported tier, Netflix is appealing to a broader range of users while attracting top-tier advertisers to the platform.

As the streaming giant transitions away from reporting subscriber numbers after this quarter, investors are expected to shift their focus to key financial metrics such as double-digit revenue growth, expanding margins, and free cash flow. According to Josh, Netflix's ongoing commitment to Live Sports and the performance of its advertising segment will continue driving growth in 2025.

"With a strong content line-up, Netflix is well-positioned to justify future price increases," adds Josh Gilbert. "The company's growth trajectory is unlikely to slow down anytime soon, as it continues to deliver value to both investors and users alike."





