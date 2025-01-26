Starlink to start beta testing for satellite-to-cellphone internet connections

(MENAFN) Satellite-based communication company Starlink announced on Friday that it will begin beta testing for satellite-to-cellphone internet connections. The test phase, revealed by the company’s billionaire owner Elon Musk, is set to commence in three days. Musk, known for his significant influence in both U.S. and global politics, highlighted the innovative step as part of Starlink’s efforts to expand internet accessibility.



Since its inception in 2018, Starlink has launched 6,912 satellites into orbit, of which 6,874 are currently operational. The company’s satellite provides internet services to numerous countries around the world, eliminating the need for traditional infrastructure. This approach has made Starlink particularly valuable in remote and underserved regions where conventional internet connectivity is difficult to establish.



In early 2022, during the outbreak of the Russia-Ukraine war, Starlink began offering its services to Ukraine. The initiative aimed to support the war-torn country by ensuring uninterrupted internet access amid widespread disruptions. This move demonstrated the platform’s ability to provide critical connectivity in emergency situations, earning recognition for its role in supporting communication under challenging circumstances.



However, Starlink’s operations have also sparked controversy in certain countries. Some governments view the service as a threat to their sovereignty, arguing that it bypasses local regulations by enabling access to restricted or banned websites. These concerns have led to debates about the balance between internet freedom and national regulatory control as Starlink continues to expand its global reach.

