Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre Offers Winter Brunch

Dhaka: This winter, let Holiday Inn Dhaka City Centre transform your Saturdays into a tapestry of warmth, joy, and indulgence with its exclusive Winter Brunch Festival.

The event promises a blend of delectable cuisine, engaging activities, and delightful experiences designed for all ages, as per a release.

Culinary treasures await, from classic breakfast favorites like waffles and pancakes to exotic Pan-Asian delights and continental specialties like eggs benedict to Mongolian beef, Mutton adana kebab and a wide range of options.

Savor their carefully crafted cheese platter, croissants, donuts, and assorted French pastries-making every bite blissful, added the release.

Buy One Get Two (B1G2) and Buy One Get One (BOGO) offers starting at BDT 4,000 net for selected bank cardholders are available.

The festival's highlights include kite flying. Families can revel in fun-filled moments at the swimming pool, complemented by water gun games as well as steam and sauna sessions.

For the little ones, a dedicated kids' play zone with exciting games and activities is available. Guests can also relax with cozy movie screenings.

For food and beverage enthusiasts, the Tea Corner offers a variety of teas, including the rich Malai Chai and Masala chai, while the Pitha Corner captures the essence of winter with Patishapa Pitha, Chtoi, Bhapa, and Dudh Chitoi Puli, among others.

Those looking for refreshing beverages can visit the Mocktail Corner, which features an array of drinks, including two complimentary signature mocktails.

