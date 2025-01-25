Panama Betting On British Visitors

(MENAFN- Newsroom Panama) The Central American region is looking to the United Kingdom to boost its visitor numbers this year. According to a note published by and Tour World, Panama, Belize, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua and the Dominican Republic expect to increase numbers from the European country by between 10% and 15%, highlighting“the region's safe, diverse and immersive travel experiences in multiple destinations.”

The Central American Agency (Cata), representing all the countries mentioned above, expects at least four visits to the United Kingdom during this year, including participation in events such as the Lata Expo in June and the World Travel Market in November.

To showcase Central America as an attractive tourist destination for the UK population, Cata will be holding a presentation this month showcasing the different experiences and activities the region has to offer, including bird watching, surfing, cultural adventures and snorkelling.

The agency's secretary general, Boris Iraheta, stressed the importance of working in the European country's tourism sector to position the Central American region as safe and attractive for travelers.

The current campaign is called“Safe and Secure Central America” and seeks to promote the region's security, extensive culture and wide variety of offerings.

Following the culmination of the campaign in April, Cata will share an online initiative highlighting the region as“a hub for transformative travel experiences, which could include wellness retreats, cultural explorations or exciting adventures.”

Highlighted places and activities range from diving in Belize's Great Blue Hole, hiking the historic ruins of Tikal in Guatemala, bird watching in the cloud forests of Panama, to street food in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

