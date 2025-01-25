Samajwadi Party Dissolves Its Uttarakhand State Executive

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Jan 26 (IANS) In a major development within the Samajwadi Party (SP), the party's state executive in Uttarakhand has been dissolved.

SP National President Akhilesh Yadav issued the orders on Saturday which were conveyed by his personal secretary Gangaram. Abdul Mateen Siddiqui, the party's Uttarakhand in-charge, made the announcement in a letter released to the media, referring to the personal secretary's instructions.

This decision comes after significant internal discord within the state party unit, especially following the controversial actions of Shuaib Ahmed, the Uttar Pradesh Samajwadi Party's state general secretary in Uttarakhand.

Shuaib Ahmed had filed his nomination for the Mayor's post in the Haldwani Municipal Corporation elections. However, he later withdrew his candidacy, which, according to sources, led to a series of disputes within the party's local leadership. This issue is believed to have sparked a larger division and factionalism within the party's state executive.

The official order, which was issued by Gangaram on behalf of Akhilesh Yadav, reads:

"With the permission of the respected National President of the Samajwadi Party, the state executive of the Samajwadi Party in Uttarakhand is hereby dissolved with immediate effect."

This order has been circulated to top leaders, including Prof. Ram Gopal Yadav, and former state president S.P. Pokhriyal.

Reports suggest that the ongoing rift and infighting within the state leadership forced the national leadership to intervene, prompting Akhilesh Yadav to take decisive action and dissolve the entire executive body.

This move is seen as an effort by the party leadership to maintain discipline and prevent further fragmentation within the ranks of the party in the state.

