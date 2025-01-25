EU: Belarusian Pres. Lacks Legitimacy

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) BRUSSELS, Jan 25 (KUNA) -- The European Union said on Saturday that Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko "doesn't have any legitimacy."

EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Kaja Kallas said in a post on X that "Lukashenko has clung to power for 30 years. He will reappoint himself tomorrow in yet another sham election."

"This is a blatant affront to democracy. Lukashenko doesn't have any legitimacy," she added.

Belarusians will vote tomorrow, Sunday, in a presidential election expected to strengthen the grip of President Lukashenko, a close ally of Moscow, who has ruled the country for over three decades.

Belarusian opposition parties have called the election a farce, as Lukashenko has prevented any opposition candidates from running and banned any form of opposition. (end)

